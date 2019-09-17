ThreatQuotient Expands Support for Rhino Conservation in Honor of World Rhino Day

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced its partnership with Helping Rhinos, a charity organization focused on providing a sustainable future for rhinos. As an official supporter, ThreatQuotient aims to bring awareness to rhino conservation efforts and to raise money for initiatives that will ensure protection of the endangered species. The rhino has been a symbol of strength and steadiness for ThreatQuotient since it was selected as the official mascot in 2013, and this partnership marks a next step in ThreatQuotient’s goal to contribute positive change for the fortunes of the rhino.

Less than 30,000 rhino remain in the world today, and Helping Rhinos is leading innovative approaches to conservation that will preserve and develop new habitat for rhino, and protect rhino from poaching and the illegal wildlife trade. They provide information and education to both local and global communities on the importance of sustaining rhino populations in their natural habitat, and create scalable, sustainable projects that will ensure the long-term survival of rhinos and other endangered wildlife. In honor of World Rhino Day, taking place on Sept. 22, 2019, ThreatQuotient adopted a baby rhino named Mthetho, which means “justice” in the local isiXhosa language.

“We believe that people join ThreatQuotient to do something special, and I am proud that our culture has grown over the years to pursue missions that extend beyond building a leading cybersecurity company,” says John Czupak, CEO of ThreatQuotient. “Partnering with Helping Rhinos is another opportunity for our ‘Crash,’ the term for a group of rhinos and what we fondly call our team, to make a difference not only in our local Virginia community, but on a global scale.”

As a central part of the company’s identity and culture, rhinos make up much of ThreatQuotient’s Reston, Va. and Mt. Airy, Md. office décor and a stuffed baby rhino arrives at the desk of all new employees, no matter where they are in the world. The company’s weekly internal newsletter, the Rhino Reader, contains important news, highlights employee milestones and achievements, lists birthdays, anniversaries and more. Individual and team successes are celebrated with the banging of a custom gong etched with a large rhino, and musically inclined employees perform together and entertain the team at company functions as the ‘Crash Band.’

“We admire ThreatQuotient’s passion for rhino conservation and are grateful for their formal support,” says Simon Jones, CEO of Helping Rhinos. “We have experienced significant growth thanks to our supporters and volunteers, and ThreatQuotient’s efforts to educate others about this mission of Helping Rhinos will undoubtedly have a positive impact on protecting rhino in their natural habitat.”

ThreatQuotient launched their association with rhino conservation with a pilot program that included bringing “rhinos” – puppies – to their 2018 RSA Conference booth. For every attendee badge scanned at ThreatQuotient’s booth during the following events throughout the remainder of 2019, the company will donate $1 to Helping Rhinos. More information and an online donation link can be found here.

ThreatQuotient is also a strong advocate for the Greater Washington technology community. In addition to attending the events listed above, Czupak will be speaking on the Emerging Technologies panel as part of NVTC’s 2019 Capital Cyber Summit on Oct. 1. He will join Tom Knox, Partner at Morrison & Foerster; Melvin Greer, Senior Principal Engineer and Chief Data Scientist, Americas for Intel; and Matt Howard, Chief Marketing Officer at Sonatype.

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient’s mission is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations through a threat-centric platform. By integrating an organization’s existing processes and technologies into a single security architecture, ThreatQuotient accelerates and simplifies investigations and collaboration within and across teams and tools, supporting multiple uses cases including incident response, threat hunting, and serving as a threat intelligence platform. Through automation, prioritization and visualization, ThreatQuotient’s solutions reduce noise and highlight top priority threats to provide greater focus and decision support for limited resources. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit https://threatquotient.com.

About Helping Rhinos

Helping Rhinos prides itself in applying an innovative and forward-thinking approach to conservation and is delivering a positive change in the fortunes of the rhino. They will continue to work with passionate and dedicated partners, both internationally and on the ground in the heart of rhino habitats. Their funding will support creative and proven initiatives to provide a sustainable future for rhino.