Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Partners with Alliance Data to Launch New Private Label Credit Card Program

DENTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Alliance Data’s card services business to launch a new private label credit card program for both Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The program will benefit its retail and professional customers by providing them more opportunities to earn rewards for purchases of their favorite hair color, hair care and other beauty supplies as well as enjoying other cardholder benefits.

By partnering with Alliance Data, a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, Sally Beauty Supply will benefit from enhancing its existing Sally Beauty Rewards Loyalty Program, which currently has over 15 million active members. In addition, Beauty Systems Group will benefit from stronger customer relationships and increased customer loyalty by providing its professional customers with additional payment flexibility to help them run their business. The private label credit card program is expected to be piloted in select stores in the U.S. during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, followed soon by a national rollout to all U.S. stores and e-Commerce platforms.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Alliance Data and we are excited about the value that a private label credit card program will bring to our Company by rewarding our customers with increased benefits when they shop with us,” said Chris Brickman, president and chief executive officer. “ The launch of this new program will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs and preferences and continue to push our strategy forward by enhancing customer loyalty and driving sales.”

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical facts or which depend upon future events may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “can,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic,” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations and future plans. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date they were made. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.