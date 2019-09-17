Kal Tire Chooses Quinyx as Its Workforce Management Provider

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quinyx, a leader in workforce management solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Kal Tire, Canada's largest independent tire dealer.

The partnership will see Quinyx support staff scheduling and time tracking, and deliver workforce insights to enable effective team planning across Kal Tire’s service, mechanical, sales, management and support workforces. Quinyx’s software will be rolled out to approximately 3,000 Kal Tire team members across Kal Tire stores in Canada.

Kal Tire will use Quinyx’s core modules of Schedule (flexible staff scheduling), Time & Attendance (time reporting and absence management), Webpunch (online employee ‘punch in’ system), Mobile & Communication and Forecast (data-driven, real time forecasting).

Speaking about the new partnership, Clifford Smith, CIO at Kal Tire, commented: “ As a business operating from British Columbia through Ontario, that includes employing many seasonal team members, we have complex scheduling needs. It is vital that we partner with a workforce management specialist that helps us schedule staff shifts flexibly and plan our workforce requirements accurately. We look forward to building a longstanding and prosperous relationship with Quinyx.’’

Quinyx CEO and Founder Erik Fjellborg added, “ By using a cloud-based workforce management system, Kal Tire is embracing a software that delivers business benefits by putting its people first. This partnership is an exciting step in our mission to make people’s work lives more enjoyable – and it’s great to see Kal Tire share in our passion for simple and flexible working.”

About Quinyx

Quinyx is a cloud-based, mobile-first workforce management software that fuels growth for people and businesses in service industries.

Quinyx was founded by CEO Erik Fjellborg when working at McDonald’s as a student. After seeing how difficult it was for managers to sort shifts manually, Erik created Quinyx, the market-leading workforce management software, which transformed and radically improved the industry. McDonald’s loved Erik’s solution and became Quinyx’s first customer.

Today, Quinyx helps some of the world’s biggest businesses save time and money, boost productivity and enjoy work. Quinyx has offices in the UK, Sweden, U.S., Finland, Germany, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. Its software has also been implemented globally, in markets such as China, Japan and Korea.

Clients include Burger King, Swarovski, IHG, Kal Tire, Boots, Virgin Atlantic, London City Airport, Benugo and Odeon Cinemas Group. For more information, visit www.quinyx.com.

About Kal Tire

Kal Tire is Canada’s largest independent tire dealer and one of North America’s largest commercial tire dealers. Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group is an international leader in mining tire service and supply, servicing more than 150 mine sites across five continents. The company has warehouse facilities across Canada servicing more than 250 Kal Tire retail and commercial stores. Kal Tire owns and operates 10 truck tire retread facilities across Canada, plus five earthmover retreading facilities located in Canada, the United Kingdom, Chile, and Ghana. The company employs more than 6,500 team members. For more information, visit www.KalTire.com.