Vertex and Oracle Expand Collaboration to Deliver Tax Automation on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex, Inc., a leading global provider of tax technology and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its flagship product, Vertex® Indirect Tax O Series®, has achieved ‘Powered by Oracle Cloud’ status. In collaborating with Oracle, this accomplishment will enable customers to build, deploy, integrate and extend Vertex tax solutions in the Oracle Cloud.

“This was a natural extension of our long-standing and mutually successful relationship with Oracle and NetSuite,” said David DeStefano, Vertex president and CEO. “It gives our customers the flexibility, speed and scale to manage their business transactions and tax obligations with confidence.”

Powered by Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application meets the performance and security standards of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“The Vertex O Series solution powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure represents a strategic collaboration that enables both companies to capitalize on the natural synergies of their best-in-class solutions in enterprise cloud applications,” said Dave Profozich, senior vice president, Oracle ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. “The Vertex relationship represents the type of investment that Oracle is making in the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) ecosystem surrounding our platform to bring greater functionality to the enterprise and help facilitate partner growth.”

Joint customers will benefit from enhanced integrations between Vertex and a variety of front and back-office Oracle applications including Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite ERP, Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite and Oracle Monetization Cloud.

Vertex is a Bronze Sponsor at Oracle OpenWorld 2019 and will be hosting three sessions. Stop by Moscone South, booth 1823, to learn more.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading tax software and services provider that empowers global commerce. Vertex connects customers and partners across all industries to deliver the world’s most trusted tax solutions for businesses to grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premises solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs over 1,000 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

About Oracle OpenWorld

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

