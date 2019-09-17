AEG Selects Toshiba Official Copier and Multifunction Printer Provider

LOS ANGELES & LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba America Business Solutions and AEG today announced a multiyear agreement that will equip the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company with Toshiba’s award-winning e-STUDIO™ multifunction printers (MFPs).

With this new agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Toshiba becomes the official copier and multifunction printer provider of AEG, STAPLES Center, L.A. LIVE, the LA Kings and select AEG Presents operated music festivals.

Coupling performance with security, Toshiba’s industry-leading systems will help AEG employees produce an array of document projects, from splashy marketing materials for season ticket holders and concert-goers to internal documents for day-to-day business. Toshiba’s Elevate™ platform further enhances workflow by allowing customization of the MFP user interface, including a one-touch operation for both common and sophisticated tasks.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with such a preeminent, industry-leading and iconic brand like Toshiba while equipping our workforce with the company’s best-in-class copiers and multifunction printers,” said Senior Vice President of Business Services at AEG Scott Bosarge. “Toshiba’s state-of-the-art document management technology will enable employees within AEG Sports’ managed franchises, entertainment venues and live events throughout North America to simplify and improve everyday business processes in the secure manner they expect.”

This deal continues the partnership with AEG by increasing Toshiba’s presence across many of AEG’s sports and entertainment assets. In July AEG and Toshiba announced an extended multiyear, multimillion-dollar digital signage partnership, making Toshiba the official partner of the LA Galaxy, and Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

“We are incredibly proud of the relationship we’ve built with Toshiba over the last six years,” said Vice President of AEG Global Partnerships Jon Werbeck. “Their innovative technology has enhanced our business at every level and the addition of their multifunction printers across our organization will bring even more value to our global operations.”

“We are honored to become the official copier and multifunction printer provider of AEG to allow their employees to operate more efficiently, effectively and securely through the use of our products,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Marketing Executive Bill Melo. “The agreement continues Toshiba’s longstanding relationship with the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company as we implement our best-in-class print and digital signage technology throughout AEG’s signature entertainment venues, sports teams and live events.”

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, the company operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 150 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world including STAPLES Center, The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world’s largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, AXS.com ticketing platform, AXS cable television channel and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) provides multifunction printers, managed document services and digital signage for businesses of all sizes throughout the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company’s award-winning e-STUDIO™ copiers and printers provide quality performance with the security businesses require.

TABS provides content creation and management, displays, integration, installation and project management services as well as financing for solutions ranging from a single screen to the biggest arenas and stadiums. For additional information, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.