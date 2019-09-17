Kohl’s Donates $1.5 Million to Milwaukee Art Museum

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced a donation of $1.5 million over three years to the Milwaukee Art Museum. The financial support allows the Museum to continue the family-friendly Kohl’s Art Generation program, an interactive art experience in the community that encourages youth and family engagement in art.

“Kohl’s is happy to continue partnering with the Milwaukee Art Museum to create great experiences for families,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s senior vice president of corporate communications. “We are proud to support the Museum and the interactive and immersive programming that connects kids and families with the arts.”

“The Kohl’s Art Generation program is one of the many reasons why the Museum is a wonderful place for families to visit,” said Brigid Globensky, Milwaukee Art Museum senior director of education and programs. “We are delighted to continue partnering with Kohl’s to provide engaging programs for the local Milwaukee community, inspiring and piquing children’s interest in culture and art.”

The Kohl’s Art Generation program was created in 2008 as a youth arts education initiative. Before partnering with Kohl’s, the Museum served about 9,000 family participants each year. Since then, the program has seen remarkable growth and now reaches more than 300,000 participants each year. In addition to free admission for children 12 and under, Kohl’s Art Generation programming includes the following. Specific programming needs will be re-evaluated in the second and third years to align with the Museum’s long-term strategic direction.

The Kohl’s Art Generation Studio, a hands-on art studio that features a variety of ever-changing activities. Families can stop in for a few minutes or spend the entire day creating art together. The studio is now open every day the Museum is open, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with late hours until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Kohl’s Art Generation Lab, a devoted space for interactive exhibitions, designed to introduce families to artists and artworks in the Museum’s Collection. The current exhibition, Haitian Art, is drawn from the Museum’s Collection and features interactive activities, live performances and story times.

Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays, a lively weekend event that happens five times a year and turns the entire Museum into an art extravaganza. Families can participate in hands-on art activities, watch live performances, meet visiting artists, tour through the galleries and more. The next event, Día de los Muertos, takes place on Sunday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story Time in the Galleries, where families can come hear a story that relates to a work of art in the galleries, and then make a drawing inspired by what they have seen and heard.

Kohl’s Art Generation Family Multimedia Tour, a way for families to explore the Museum's Collection, learn about artworks through games and videos, and take an art selfie with an app. Families can check out a tablet while they’re at the Museum, or download the Kohl’s Art Generation app for free from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Kohl’s Color Wheels, a traveling art studio that visits schools and festivals to provide hands-on art activities in the community throughout the year. Families can create projects together inspired by the Museum’s Collection and special exhibitions.

