Retrospect Enters Strategic Partnership With Prodata Group in South Africa

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StorCentric’s® Retrospect, maker of award-winning Retrospect backup and recovery software, today announced a distribution agreement with Prodata, a leading distributor of data security and information technology solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa. With the new partnership, Prodata resellers will have access to Retrospect's complete data protection solutions in addition to Drobo's award-winning storage solutions to help their customers implement data management continuity across their entire business.

Retrospect backup and recovery software enables over 500,000 customers in over 100 countries to recover quickly from accidents, hardware failure, theft and disaster. Retrospect Backup supports both consumers and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with a range of backup and recovery capabilities. These include a wide selection of platform support for servers, endpoints and virtual environments, as well as seamless integration with over twenty cloud storage providers, including Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage and Dropbox. Retrospect Backup protects data for customers as diverse as individual professionals to NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

Drobo storage solutions provide an unprecedented combination of data protection, expandability and ease of use. Based on the patented and proven BeyondRAID™ technology, Drobo delivers the best storage experience ever for hundreds of thousands of consumers, professionals and businesses.

"Our partner network provides leading solutions to their customers, and with the addition of Retrospect and Drobo, partners now have access to best-in-class complete data protection and storage solutions," said Jay Bradley, Managing Director, Prodata. “With Drobo and Retrospect under the StorCentric umbrella, it’s easier than ever to deliver the comprehensive end-to-end solutions to our network.”

"We are excited to extend our distribution with Prodata," said Jean-Christian Dumas, Vice President of Sales, Retrospect. "As a security software specialist distributor, they have access to the IT service providers in the region and provide a hands-on approach to the channel, including support and/or implementation services."

About Prodata

Founded in 1992, is a leading Value Added Distributor of specialized hardware and software solutions across the African Continent and Europe. With sound management, a driven sales team and an excellent administrative support system, Prodata is a master in the distribution field. For further information, please visit: https://www.prodata.co.za/.

About Retrospect

Retrospect is dedicated to providing reliable backup and recovery tools for professionals and small-to-midsize businesses with Retrospect Backup and Retrospect Virtual, covering physical servers and endpoints, virtual environments, and business applications. With three decades of field-tested expertise and millions of users worldwide, Retrospect meets the needs of organizations that require the highest level of recoverability. Retrospect is a proud member of the StorCentric family of brands. For additional information, please visit: https://www.retrospect.com/.

About StorCentric

StorCentric provides world-class and award-winning storage solutions for prosumers, SMBs and enterprise customers. Between its Drobo, Nexsan, Retrospect and Vexata divisions, the company has shipped over 1M storage solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented management ease and capabilities, data protection, performance and scalability. For further information, please visit: www.storcentric.com.