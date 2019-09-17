Quanergy’s Industry Leading M8 LiDAR Sensor Chosen by Mapping Partner Geodetics for Its Geo-MMS System

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and smart sensing solutions, today announced its M8 LiDAR sensor has been selected for the Geo-MMS LiDAR drone mapping product line by Geodetics, leading provider of LiDAR Drone mobile mapping systems. After conducting a series of drive and flight tests to validate the sensor performance, Geodetics has added Quanergy’s M8 sensor to its LiDAR Mapping and Photogrammetry systems offering the best range and number of returns for Geo-MMS customers.

Quanergy’s M8 offers the industry’s leading LiDAR solution with the best performance in the market for mapping. It has a high point cloud density that is three times that of competitors and a more accurate range and fine resolution than the current market offering, with 0.033 degree angular resolution and 3cm range accuracy.

“At its core, LiDAR is a mapping technology, and while it has made its name as an important component for autonomous vehicles, these detailed maps are crucial for many other industries as well,” said Dr. Louay Eldada, CEO of Quanergy. “Geodetics is one of the most accomplished companies in drone mapping and the fact that they have selected to partner with Quanergy speaks volumes to the superiority of our LiDAR sensors.”

Geodetic’s Geo-MMS system is a cost-effective modular system for vehicle and drone-based Photogrammetry, LiDAR mapping and creation of RGB/multi-spectral colorized LiDAR point clouds. Geodetics customers have used the Geo-MMS product line in a wide variety of applications including mapping the San Andreas fault, areas covered with thick trees up to 8 meters high with severe cenotes in Cancun, more than 600 kilometers of railroads in Mexico and Brazil, more than 900 kilometers of power and transmission lines in Chile for line inspection, solar farm mapping, construction, BIM, forestry, snow, urban planning and many others. By incorporating Quanergy’s M8 sensors and making necessary updates to Geodetics existing system, the Geo-MMS product line now provides up to 125m effective range and three returns for any drone mapping applications, allowing it to fly at the highest altitudes with the highest resolution for commercial drones.

“The range and number of returns offered by Quanergy’s M8 make it the most compelling option for our customers,” said Dr. Lydia Bock, CEO of Geodetics. “With the integration of the M8 with our Geo-MMS product line, Geodetics can now offer the most advanced drone mapping systems on the market.”

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification, classification and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About Geodetics

Geodetics, founded in 1999, is the leading provider of LiDAR Drone mobile mapping systems, Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions and sensor fusion for mobile applications required for Air, Sea and Land including high speed pointing/attitude and relative position/angle applications. Geodetics offers technologies necessary for maintaining precise PNT in the challenging environments of the future, which may not include access to GNSS satellite navigation. As a U.S. based company, Geodetics is proud to offer products that comply with Military SAASM GPS and M-Code requirements. All critical elements of Geodetics’ products, including algorithms, software, electrical and mechanical design are developed in-house by Geodetics’ dedicated team of project managers, scientists, algorithm developers, software, hardware and test engineers. For more information, visit www.geodetics.com.