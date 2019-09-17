Smith Medical Announces First Hospital to Implement Smart Pump Programming With the Medfusion® 4000 Wireless Syringe Pump and PharmGuard® Infusion Management System

PLYMOUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Medical, a leading global medical device manufacturer, announced today its go-live of smart pump programming of the Medfusion® 4000 wireless syringe infusion pumps from HCA’s electronic medical records system (EMR) at Chippenham & Johnston-Willis Hospitals. They are the first in the “HCA Healthcare Capital Division” to transition to smart pump programming.

Smart pump programming will allow clinician order parameters to be sent to the pump ensuring the prescribed medication, concentration, rate and dose is delivered to the patient. This increases patient safety by minimizing possible programming errors.

Smart pump programming is supported by Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE), an initiative by healthcare professionals and industry to improve the way computer systems in healthcare share information. IHE promotes the coordinated use of established standards such as DICOM and HL7 to address specific clinical needs in support of optimal patient care. Systems developed in accordance with IHE communicate with one another better, are easier to implement and enable care providers to use information more effectively.

