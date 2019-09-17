Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Large Arizona School District

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Paradise Valley Unified School District (USD) in Phoenix, Arizona, for Tyler’s Infinite Visions® enterprise resource planning (ERP) and Tyler Content Manager™ solutions.

Paradise Valley USD was seeking a partner to provide a comprehensive ERP solution for the district, which encompasses more than 3,700 staff members and 45 schools. The district selected Tyler’s solutions because of its strong reputation in the area.

Tyler’s Infinite Visions solution is a comprehensive ERP solution designed specifically for K-12 districts that includes financial management, human capital management, reporting and analytics, and school-based employee functionality. Tyler’s excellent product support and the software’s management of the district’s business processes will help Paradise Valley USD to produce accurate state reports.

Tyler Content Manager will work together with Infinite Visions to help streamline the district’s access to records and documents and easily transform paper forms and documents into electronic ones. Staff will be able to spend less time on inefficient paper-based processes such as printing, filing, and retrieving paper documents, and content can be captured from multiple sources and formats.

Tyler’s Infinite Visions solution continues to grow its presence both nationally and in Arizona, with 1,300 clients across the country and 245 in the state.

