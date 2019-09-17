William H. Sadlier, Inc. Announces Partnership with Renaissance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William H. Sadlier, Inc., a respected publisher of rigorous K–12 educational and catechetical programs, today announced that they have become a strategic partner with Renaissance®, a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology. The partnership will pair Renaissance’s Star Math interim assessments with Sadlier’s Progress® in Mathematics and Sadlier Math™ core math programs, empowering teachers in Catholic, private, and public schools to guide even greater personalized learning experiences for students.

The initiative shares information between Sadlier’s and Renaissance’s educational programs to offer teachers and administrators a 360-degree view of each student’s strengths and areas in need of improvement. Educators can connect assessment data with instruction and practice to create individual learning paths for each student.

“At Sadlier, we’re honored to provide best-in-class math curricula and learning resources to educators and students across the country,” said Ray Fagan, the President and CEO of Sadlier. “In our new partnership with Renaissance, we look forward to helping teachers make more informed decisions to support their students in even greater math achievement.”

“Through the Sadlier-Renaissance partnership, we’re breaking down silos and improving teacher choice so that educators can easily access all the data and resources they need to support and accelerate student learning,” said Todd Brekhus, chief product officer at Renaissance. “This new collaboration with Sadlier demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative, teacher-first, student-centered solutions to all schools—Catholic, private, public, and more.”

The partnership enables a seamless connection between Star Math, Sadlier Math, and Progress in Mathematics by using Star data to place students at just the right instructional level and pace instruction for their unique needs and learning objectives.

About Sadlier

For nearly 200 years, William H. Sadlier, Inc., a family company, has worked closely with K–12 educational institutions to understand their unique needs and provide innovative solutions for mathematics and English language arts in the classroom and beyond. Trust in Sadlier keeps customers returning year after year. Sadlier provides standards-based core and supplemental programs as well as customized professional development. Noted products include Sadlier Math, Progress in Mathematics, Vocabulary Workshop®, and the new From Phonics to Reading™. For more information, visit SadlierSchool.com.

About Renaissance

Renaissance® is a global leader in pre-K–12 educational technology, enabling teachers, curriculum creators, and educators to drive phenomenal student growth. Renaissance’s solutions help educators analyze, customize, and plan personalized learning paths for students, allowing time for what matters: creating energizing learning experiences in the classroom. Founded by parents, upheld by educators, and enriched by data scientists, Renaissance knows learning is a continual journey—from year to year and for a lifetime. Our data-driven, personalized solutions are currently used in over one-third of U.S. schools and more than 90 countries around the world. For more information, visit Renaissance.com.

Sadlier®, Progress®, and Vocabulary Workshop® are registered trademarks of William H. Sadlier, Inc. From Phonics to Reading™ and Sadlier Math™ are trademarks of William H. Sadlier, Inc.