Amerigroup and Great States Health Collaborate to Improve Consumer Health in Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerigroup announced today that it has entered into a value-based arrangement with Great States Health to enhance care coordination and improve health outcomes for Amerigroup’s Medicare Advantage members. This arrangement encompasses 16 counties, including Bailey, Cochran, and Lubbock. Amerigroup’s collaboration with Great States Health is part of the health insurance provider’s continued effort to deliver high-quality, affordable health care services that help Texans improve their health and well-being.

“Amerigroup is on the forefront of making the transition from fee-for-service reimbursement to value-based care and does so by collaborating with care providers, such as Great States Health, in our work to help members lead healthier lives,” said Ken Satrom, President of Amerigroup Medicare in Texas. “We look forward to working with Great States Heath and its care providers to ensure our members are receiving the quality care they expect, when and where they need it.”

Amerigroup and Great States Health will focus on leveraging the relationship between consumers and their primary care providers to ensure individuals receive consumer-centered care, such as appropriate preventive care, and avoid unnecessary health care services. Additionally, the two organizations will collaborate to facilitate better coordination between primary care, specialty care, and other health care professionals involved in care delivery.

“Great States Health aims to deliver care that is of high value by deploying a well-aligned team of providers who seek to deliver high-quality care,” said Pavel Bindra, MD, CEO of Great States Health. “We strive to ensure that the patient’s care is well coordinated across the entire continuum of care. Through high impact contact with our members, utilizing our disease management, care coordination and complex case management teams, we seek to reduce the burden of disease for our members.”

Great States Health helps deliver coordinated care through its network of primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, urgent care centers, ancillary services, imaging centers and pharmacies. Great States Health’s network includes care providers such as Texas Tech University Health Science Center of Lubbock and UMC Physicians.

Amerigroup currently offers a number of health plans in Texas that meet the needs of individuals eligible for Medicare. These plans include Amerivantage Classic (HMO) and Amerivantage Dual Coordination (HMO SNP).

This agreement encompasses Great States Health’s geographic footprint in the following counties: Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Swisher, and Terry.

Health care providers who would like to learn more about and/or are interested in joining Great States Health can call 1-806-853-8331 and select option 4. Consumers who believe they may benefit from this collaborative effort between Amerigroup and Great States Health should speak with their care providers to see if they participate in the network.

Independent physician associations are operated by a network of independent physicians and work together to maximize business efficiencies; contract with payers; and implement innovative, consumer-centered health care.

For more information regarding Amerigroup’s Medicare plans and/or care providers, such as Great States Health, consumers can call (888) 816-3853, which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 1 to Sept. 30; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Oct. 1 to March 31. Consumers can also visit the company’s online store at https://shop.amerigroup.com/medicare/.

Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO DSNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the State Medicaid program. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO CSNP plan with a Medicare contract. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO/POS CSNP plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Amerigroup Texas, Inc. depends on contract renewal. Amerigroup STAR+ PLUS MMP (Medicare-Medicaid Plan) is a health plan that contracts with both Medicare and Texas Medicaid to provide benefits of both programs to enrollees.

Amerigroup is part of the Anthem Government Business Division (GBD). Through the GBD, Anthem serves 7.4 million seniors, people with disabilities, low-income families and other state and federally sponsored beneficiaries, and National Government Services enrollees (including the Federal Employee Program) in 26 states, making us one of the nation’s leading providers of health care solutions for public programs. Amerigroup accepts all eligible people regardless of age, sex, race or disability.