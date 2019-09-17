Xfinity Communities Streamlines Technology and Entertainment Solutions for Temple University Off-Campus Living at Vantage

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xfinity Communities today announced that it will provide residents of Vantage – an amenity-rich, off-campus housing property for Temple University students – with technology and entertainment solutions. Immediately upon move-in, residents will have access to secure property-wide WiFi and streaming video on any device.

Designed and built by The Goldenberg Group, Vantage offers 984 residents a wide variety of the latest and most popular amenities including a community and game room, golf simulator, fitness center, and study lounge. In addition to the bandwidth needs associated with these amenities, students and faculty require high-performance internet to access large files, complete coursework and remain in contact with friends and family. Xfinity Communities Select WiFi places access points throughout the property, eliminating the need for residents to have equipment such as individual routers in their units. Rather, residents are simply given access to the network upon move-in and get the connectivity they need to collaborate on projects with study groups, share the latest video via social media and, with IPTV, watch live, DVR and On Demand video from the device of their choosing.

“Vantage is more than just off-campus student housing – it is a residential lifestyle community with high-quality amenities. We are committed to providing each student resident with individualized, excellent service that goes beyond the ordinary,” said Kevin Trapper, executive vice president of development, The Goldenberg Group. “We opted to work with Xfinity Communities to provide our residents with a reliable, streaming entertainment solution that is in parallel to what on-campus students receive through Xfinity On Campus, as well as high-performance WiFi across the property without the hassle of dealing with routers or gateways in their units.”

Similar to the Xfinity On Campus streaming entertainment solution for on-campus Temple University students, residents at Vantage can watch more than 100 channels of live TV, On Demand and recorded content on their IP-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones. With no need for a set-top box, residents only download the Xfinity Stream app to access content, beginning at the moment of move-in.

“Xfinity Communities is committed to providing a simplified, high-quality experience for residents – and the property managers who manage these buildings,” said Tina Rodriguez, senior director, Xfinity Communities for the Freedom Region. “Without the need for equipment or individualize assistance in configuring internet connections, both residents and property managers experience a smoother move-in process. Our streaming solutions of Select WiFi and Xfinity Stream underscore our simple ethos: it just works.”

About Xfinity Communities

Xfinity Communities™ provides multifamily properties and residents with a better network, better entertainment and better service. With one of the largest fiber networks in the country spanning more than 150,000 miles, a one-of-a-kind interactive TV experience with XFINITY X1, and dedicated property support, we provide an end-to-end service that translates to better living for more than 189,000 properties and 14.7 million units. Our Advanced Communities Network (ACN) – a fiber network solution that can provide gigabit speeds – helps attract new residents while giving existing residents what they want.

About The Goldenberg Group

Since 1987, The Goldenberg Group has built a reputation as one of Philadelphia’s top developers of complex, transformative real estate projects. Originally specializing in the development of open-air shopping centers such as the Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting, Columbus Commons IKEA shopping center in South Philadelphia and ParkWest Town Center in West Philadelphia, more recently it has matched that reputation in the development of high-end condominiums (The Ayer on Washington Square), high-end homes (Haverford Reserve on the Main Line), student housing (The View at Montgomery at Temple University) and luxury apartments (1213 Walnut in Midtown Village). Even more significantly, in the process it has created thousands of jobs, generated considerable tax and sales revenue streams, performed extensive environmental remediation and improved wide-ranging local infrastructures. The Goldenberg Group’s primary commitment remains positive transformation through its real estate and entrepreneurial activities, its community partnerships and its on-the-ground charitable activities in the United States, Africa and beyond. For more information, visit www.goldenberggroup.com.