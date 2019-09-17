Andersen Global Expands in Rwanda

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global announced today a collaboration agreement with MRB Attorneys in Rwanda. The addition of the Kigali-based firm marks the 16th country with a presence in Africa for Andersen Global.

MRB Attorneys was founded in 2013 by the firm’s five partners, who all have extensive experience in private and public legal consultancy services. Today, MRB’s eleven attorneys advise clients in corporate and commercial law, dispute resolution, energy and infrastructure, and government business and policy, with a heavy emphasis on banking and investment issues. They represent a broad clientele of banks, private and public companies, international organizations, and government agencies.

“Andersen Global’s reputation of stewardship and transparency lines up well with what our clients value and have come to expect from us. The synergetic collaboration will be beneficial for our clients and our people,” said Emmanuel Butare, MRB Attorneys’ Managing Partner. “We are excited to work with like-minded professionals, which enhances our reach and our ability to provide seamless services around the globe.”

“Africa is an important market for global business, and we have ambitious plans to continue the expansion. Teaming up with the respected MRB team strengthens an already solid African team,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “They definitely ‘punch above their weight’ and we look forward to working with them to offer clients the best service in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 149 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.