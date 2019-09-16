Appili Therapeutics Retains BND Projects for Strategic Investor Relations Services

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: APLI) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on anti-infective drug development, today announced that it has retained BND Projects Inc. (“BND”) to provide strategic investor relations services. BND will aid the Company in building awareness in the financial community by introducing, maintaining and protecting relationships between the management of the Company and professional investors.

“We maintain a strong commitment to our shareholders, and expanding our investor base bolsters our ability to create awareness of the important work we are doing,” said Kevin Sullivan, CEO of Appili Therapeutics. “Working with BND will allow us to broaden and deepen the market’s understanding of Appili’s value proposition as we work towards multiple near-term milestones.”

BND, based in the Greater Toronto Area, was founded by Christina Cameron. Ms. Cameron, a life sciences capital markets expert with over 15 years of experience in investor relations and investment banking, will be providing the services under the agreement. Under the terms of the consulting agreement with BND (the “Agreement”), the Company has agreed to pay BND a monthly fee of CDN $8,500. The Agreement also contemplates the Company granting BND the option to purchase common shares of the Company, the terms of which will be disclosed when granted.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Agreement has an initial term of six months but may be extended by the parties. The Company and BND act at arm’s length and BND has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fees paid by the Company to BND are for its services only.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics, Inc. was founded to advance the global fight against infectious disease by matching clearly defined patient needs with drug development programs that provide solutions to existing challenges patients, doctors, and society face in this challenging disease space. Appili has built a pipeline of assets designed to address a broad range of significant unmet medical needs in the infectious disease landscape. This diverse pipeline aims to address some of the most urgent threats in global public health. Via an in-licensing program, Appili acquired the rights to ATI-1701, a vaccine for tularemia, being developed to mitigate the risks of a very serious biological weapons threat. ATI-1503 is a drug discovery program aimed at generating negamycin analogue candidates, which are a novel class of antibiotics with broad-spectrum activity against Gram-negative superbugs. ATI-1501 employs Appili’s proprietary, taste-masked, oral-suspension technology with metronidazole for the growing number of patients with difficulty swallowing. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with offices in Mississauga, Ontario, Appili is pursuing worldwide opportunities in collaboration with science and industry commercial partners, governments and government agencies. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

Forward looking statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which reflect the current expectations of the Company’s management future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “may “, “would “, “could “, “should”, “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential for” and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the annual information form of the Company dated July 2, 2019 and the other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.