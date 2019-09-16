Idaho Certifies Newest Hart InterCivic Voting System

Verity Duo combines touchscreen ballot marking with a voter-verifiable printed vote summary. Unlike other systems, Verity reads the voters choices directly from the summary text, not from a barcode. (Photo: Business Wire)

Verity Duo combines touchscreen ballot marking with a voter-verifiable printed vote summary. Unlike other systems, Verity reads the voters choices directly from the summary text, not from a barcode. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Idaho Department of State certified the latest major release of the Verity® Voting system this past week. Idaho jurisdictions ready to replace aging equipment now have even greater choice when purchasing new voting system technology from Hart InterCivic, a longtime election solution provider.

An earlier version of Hart’s modern, secure Verity system – a configuration that supports hand-marked paper ballots – was certified for purchase in Idaho in 2016. This newest version of Verity adds Verity Duo, an innovative solution for hybrid voting, which combines the ease of a touchscreen with the assurance of a voter-verifiable printed vote record.

“Hart pledges to continue to bring innovative election technology to the State of Idaho,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, a U.S. company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions. “We are proud, but not surprised, to see Verity’s latest release meet the rigorous standards for Idaho certification.”

The Verity Voting platform provides efficient, flexible voting configurations for every way Idaho counties vote, including hand-marked paper ballots, machine-marked paper ballots, and by mail. The system’s newest component, Verity Duo, allows voters to mark ballot choices on a touchscreen and print easy-to-review vote records on its integrated printer. The voter then inserts the printed paper record into the Verity Scan device to capture choices word-for-word using Hart’s patent-pending optical character recognition (OCR) technology.

Verity Duo is more transparent than other hybrid devices that combine electronic ballot marking and paper vote casting – this solution from Hart counts votes directly from the human-readable summary, not from an undecipherable barcode.

Additional Verity advantages for Idaho counties include:

Best in class security protocols including encryption, two-factor authentication and redundant data storage.

User-friendly system for voters and election officials at every touchpoint in the election process.

Engineering excellence in a modern hardware and software platform, not a continuation or extension of a legacy system.

Top-ranking customer service from the most experienced election vendor in the nation.

Demand for Verity solutions is growing as counties prepare for 2020 elections. Braithwaite expects more state certifications as jurisdictions seek this trustworthy hybrid paper-trail option.

“We are eager to work with Idaho decision-makers to provide reliable, voter-friendly election systems,” he said. “Our innovation is backed by the most highly-rated customer support in the industry. The combination is a win-win for our partners.”

For more information on the Verity Voting system

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.