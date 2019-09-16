3 More Counties Switch to Hart InterCivic Voting System

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bringing best-in-industry security and election expertise to more than 2 million California voters, three counties this past week adopted Verity® Voting, the only all-new election solution certified to the latest state standards.

Orange, San Joaquin and Stanislaus County officials chose Verity from Hart InterCivic as the best system for their voters, joining a surge of jurisdictions including Sierra, Calaveras, Mendocino, Yolo, Trinity, Solano and Lake counties selecting Verity. Designed to exceed California Voter’s Choice Act requirements, all-new Verity supports ballots cast by mail, at a Vote Center, or at a polling site.

With 1.6 million registered voters, Orange County will use Verity’s state-of-the art technology to adopt popular, convenient Vote Centers, a goal not possible with other options.

“California counties are prioritizing voter confidence and election security – they know Verity delivers. We appreciate the confidence they show in our solutions and staff,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, an Austin-based company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions across the U.S.

“We look forward to sharing our expertise and state-of-the-art systems with California voters.”

Additional Verity advantages for California counties include:

Best-in-industry security protocols, including white listing, encryption, two-factor authentication and redundant data storage to safeguard the sanctity of the vote.

User-friendly system for voters and election officials at every touchpoint in the election process.

Engineering excellence in a modern hardware and software platform, not a continuation or extension of a legacy system.

Top-ranking customer service from the most experienced election vendor in the nation.

Full accessibility features provide an equal and independent experience for voters with disabilities, including identical ballots regardless of voting method.

Additional California counties are considering switching to Verity before the 2020 elections and Braithwaite expects more announcements soon.

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.