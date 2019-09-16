SAIC Wins $85 Million Contract as the City of Anaheim’s IT Service Provider

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) won an $85 million, eight-year prime contract to provide information technology services to the city of Anaheim, California. SAIC’s new service delivery model will provide high-quality IT support and maintenance services for the city’s infrastructure, applications, and workplace solutions.

“We are excited to partner with the city of Anaheim to deliver world-class IT managed services that will enhance capabilities and performance across city departments and improve customer services,” said Bob Genter, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Civilian Markets Customer Group. “Our advanced delivery model will provide flexible, transparent, and innovative services while maximizing cost-efficiencies.”

“While not always obvious, information technology is behind everything we do for our residents, businesses and visitors,” said Mike Lyster, chief communications officer for the city of Anaheim. “It is critical for public safety, our planning process and for managing projects in our city. This contract will help us do everything we do more efficiently and cost effectively for those we serve.”

The fixed-price contract has a four-year initial term and two, two-year optional extensions, for a total of eight years. Work will be performed primarily on-site in Anaheim, with some work offered to remote sites within the continental United States.

