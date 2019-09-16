Altice USA to Launch Amazon Prime Video on Altice One

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announce plans to launch Amazon Prime Video on the Altice One entertainment and connectivity platform, providing seamless access to the entire Prime Video catalog, including Amazon Originals like 2019 Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Emmy-winning Fleabag and Emmy-nominated Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and new releases Carnival Row, Undone and Late Night to Altice’s Optimum and Suddenlink customers across the country.

Altice One is an ever-evolving platform that combines 4K video, high-speed broadband, powerful WiFi, and voice capabilities into a compact home hub with a personalized user interface, integrated access to streaming apps, and advanced search via a Bluetooth voice-activated remote control.

With this launch, the Prime Video app with award-winning content will be available directly on Altice One and alongside a user’s live, on demand, and streaming video services included with Altice One. Additionally, the Prime Video content will be accessible via the Altice One voice-activated remote control.

The integration of Prime Video is the latest enhancement to Altice One, which continues to evolve with new features and functionalities that simplify and improve the user experience, such as the recent launch of an all-new sports hub that gets fans to their must-see games faster and a refreshed home screen for faster navigation to popular live content.

This is the second innovative collaboration between Amazon and Altice USA; the two companies recently partnered on Altice Amplify, an industry-first intelligent home speaker that features high-fidelity audio from sound leader Devialet and Amazon Alexa Built-in for seamless smart home control, including control of Altice One.

“ We are excited to bring Amazon Prime Video to the Altice One experience as we continue to provide our customers with the high-quality content they want, right at their fingertips,” said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. “ From Altice One to Altice Amplify, we are simplifying the entertainment and connectivity experience for our customers to bring them the content and features that matter most to them, all in one place.”

“ Prime Video is committed to making streaming on demand and live entertainment as convenient as possible for our customers,” said Andrew Bennett, Head of Worldwide Business Development for Prime Video. “ We are excited to work with Altice to give Prime members another convenient way to access their favorite Amazon Originals, purchase new-release shows and movies, or customize their entertainment lineup with Prime Video Channels.”

Altice One customers will have access to Prime Video in the coming months through the Prime Video app on the Altice One user interface and via the Amazon Prime Video mobile app. For more information on Altice One, click here in the Optimum region and here in the Suddenlink region.

Prime Video includes thousands of popular movies and TV shows such as critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals including the Emmy Award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Homecoming, Hanna, Fleabag, Good Omens, Donald Glover’s Guava Island, the Academy Award-winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, Academy Award-nominated The Big Sick and Cold War, and the critically-acclaimed Beautiful Boy and Late Night. Prime Video offers users exclusive features like X-Ray as well as access to 4K UHD titles included with Prime at no additional cost. With Prime Video users can also rent or purchase titles or choose from more than 150 Prime Video Channels including Showtime, HBO, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, CBS All-Access, and STARZ.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.