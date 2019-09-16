Privia Health™ Announces Successful Launch of Initial Health System Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health First has become the first health system to launch a partnership with Privia Health, a national physician-led organization focused on improving the wellness and health of patients and communities. With the addition of Health First’s 370 providers, this successful step forward supports the health system’s move toward value-based care, while expanding Privia’s presence into Central Florida.

“Health First is a progressive health system and we are thrilled with the outcomes of our collaborative efforts,” said Shawn Morris, CEO, Privia Health. “In less than six months, Health First implemented proven systems to provide a high-value care delivery model that complements the superior service provided every day to their patients.”

As a result of Privia and Health First’s preparations for the partnership, the health system has already achieved significant results, including meeting its annual goal of completing patient Comprehensive Health Assessments (CHAs), a version of annual wellness visits, two months early. Since March, the health system’s monthly CHA completion rate has nearly doubled, enabling patients and providers to spend more time focusing on wellness efforts and chronic disease management.

Other exciting features include:

Online scheduling – Allows customers to book an appointment online at their convenience

Enhanced customer portal – delivers seamless access to customer’s medical records

myPrivia app – provides customers with easy access to logging into their patient portal, making an appointment and contacting a nurse for help

Integrated technology platform and electronic medical record – streamlines access of patient information for providers and care teams

“Health First’s partnership with Privia has been one of the most impressive transitions I have witnessed in my career,” said Frank Letherby, CEO, Health First Medical Group. “Privia is our trusted partner, and their tools, talent and technology are making a positive impact on the lives of our patients and providers. Our success and demonstrated results in this short amount of time validates our decision to work with an established provider with extensive experience partnering with healthcare leaders along the transition to value.”

About Privia Health

Privia Health is a national physician organization meeting providers where they are to transform the healthcare delivery experience. Through high-performance physician groups, accountable care organizations, and population health management programs, Privia works in partnership with health plans, health systems and employers to better align reimbursements to quality and outcomes. Our physician-led model, scalable systems and proprietary technology reduce unnecessary healthcare costs, achieve better outcomes, and improve the health of patients we serve. For more information: www.priviahealth.com. @PriviaHealth

About Health First

Founded in 1995, Health First is Brevard County’s not-for-profit, community healthcare system. The fully integrated delivery network (IDN) includes health insurance plans, hospitals, a multi-specialty medical group and outpatient and wellness services. As a locally owned, not-for-profit organization, Health First is committed to investing in our community. In 2018, Health First provided more than $171 million in community support. To learn more about Health First and how we’re giving back to our community, please visit HFgivesback.org.