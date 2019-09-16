Liqid Partners With ScaleMP to Introduce Liqid Memory

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScaleMP™, a leading provider of virtualization solutions for high-end computing, today announced that it has partnered with Liqid Inc., provider of comprehensive composable infrastructure solutions and services platform, to enable users of in-memory workloads to break beyond the server memory limitations and expand total system memory by order of magnitude over the DRAM installed, without any operating system or application modifications.

Available both as a PCIe Add-In Card (Element LQD3900), U.2 (Element LQD3925x), as well integrated within a Dell appliance with two Xeon Scalable processors and up to 12TB system memory, the new Liqid solutions leverage ScaleMP’s vSMP MemoryONE to enable memory capacities otherwise available only on high-end multi-socket servers. Liqid Memory delivers unparalleled scale for in-memory databases, including Oracle TimesTen and In-Memory Column Store, SAP HANA, DB2 BLU, Apache Spark, Aerospike DBS, and other memory-intensive applications.

“We are excited to collaborate with ScaleMP to deliver cost-effective breakthrough memory solutions for the industry’s most demanding in-memory databases, artificial intelligence, mobile and IoT deployments, dynamic cloud, and any applications that have been bound by the physical limitations and cost of high-density DRAM,” said Marius Tudor, vice president of sales and marketing, Liqid. “All types of businesses for which data performance translates directly to operational success can now leverage non-volatile memory at scale backed by strong economics.”

“Through the collaboration with our partners at Liqid, we enable powerful yet cost-effective solutions for users that need to scale up the memory capacity of their computer systems,” said Benzi Galili, EVP of sales and COO, ScaleMP. “MemoryONE enables Liqid customers to tackle the most demanding workloads and manage and derive business value from an ever-growing amount of data.”

At Oracle Open World (booth #2200), Liqid will showcase its Liqid Memory solutions with up to 12TB of memory and 184TB of NVMe storage, enabling in-memory calculations for extremely large datasets.

About ScaleMP

ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for high-end computing, providing increased performance and total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction. The innovative Versatile SMP™ (vSMP) architecture provides software-defined computing and software-defined memory by aggregating multiple independent systems or high-performance SSDs into single virtual systems. Using software to replace custom hardware systems and components, ScaleMP offers a revolutionary scale-up computing paradigm by delivering industry-standard, high-end symmetric multiprocessing compute and memory environments. For more information, please call +1 (201) 429-9740 or visit https://www.scalemp.com/.

