Molex Showcases Next-Generation Renovation Utilizing CoreSync Platform at RETHINK Office

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molex will highlight their innovative solutions that revolutionized Georgia-Pacific’s landmark Atlanta Headquarters at RETHINK Office: New York conference on September 17th held at the New York Academy of Sciences. The event is focused on educating leadership in the world of digital business transformation.

Molex collaborated with Georgia-Pacific (GP), a leading manufacturer of tissue, pulp, paper, packaging, building products and related chemicals in the USA, to renovate GP’s iconic office tower to make it smarter, more productive and more efficient.

Andrew Schindler, senior program director at Georgia-Pacific, will deliver an overview of the project at RETHINK Office prior to the keynote presentation. Andrew will discuss how Molex worked closely with GP to address their request to achieve optimal integration, functionality, lower cost and increased efficiency among the various systems throughout each floor – Lighting, HVAC, Audio/Visual and scheduling systems. This was the first major renovation since the company took residency in 1982.

“Our solution capabilities enable architects, engineering consultants, building owners and managers to optimize building functionality and maintenance to benefit occupant experiences. The collaboration between Molex and Georgia-Pacific to create the next-generation of integrated building systems demonstrates our commitment to seamlessly meet our customers’ needs to have proven, open and industry-standard solutions,” said Mike Picini, vice president, CoreSync network connected solutions, Molex.

“We set out to honor our commitment to establish a smart, connected building that provides our employees with a comfortable and productive working environment while enabling more efficient and sustainable operations,” said Andrew Schindler, senior program director for Georgia-Pacific. “The innovation and smart building capabilities that Molex’s CoreSync platform focuses on delivers a healthier and eco-friendly productive workplace environment and demonstrates value for the enterprise to transform our workplace while positioning Georgia-Pacific’s landmark headquarters as a truly connected environment today and well into the future.”

