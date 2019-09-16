Bitcoin.com Announces Partnership With Telecommunications Manufacturer HTC

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitcoin.com, one of the world’s oldest and most established cryptocurrency innovators with over 4 million wallet holders worldwide, and leading telecommunications manufacturer HTC have announced the beginning of a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership to drive innovation and adoption of crypto technologies.

HTC is known for pushing the boundaries of technology with cutting edge, futuristic smartphones, and they have done it again. HTC’s flagship EXODUS 1 smartphone is now the first phone that provides Bitcoin Cash (BCH) support without having to download a BCH wallet from an app store. For existing EXODUS 1 users, updating the software on their devices will provide users with a Bitcoin.com wallet app pre-loaded on their devices.

Phil Chen, Decentralized Chief Officer at HTC said, “The EXODUS vision has always aligned itself towards public blockchains and its fundamental transformative nature of the future of money and the Internet. The Zion Vault is happy to support BCH natively in hardware for security to go hand in hand with the BCH blockchain as an alternative to dominant payment rails and platforms.”

For Bitcoin.com and HTC, this is the first step in a long journey together. Future plans include rolling out to offer special discounts when paying for phones in BCH, to sell the EXODUS phones on store.bitcoin.com, and many more.

Bitcoin.com’s CEO Stefan Rust said, “There are so many synergies between Bitcoin.com and HTC. We are very excited to be on this incredible journey together.”

Bitcoin.com’s Executive Chairman Roger Ver also added, “Bitcoin.com's partnership with HTC will enable Bitcoin Cash to be used as peer- to- peer electronic cash for all the EXODUS users around the world.”

About Bitcoin.com

Bitcoin.com is supercharged to change the world with Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Our suite of developer tools has been downloaded 36,000+ times from over 100 countries. Our team is the heart and soul of the Bitcoin Cash industry. We’re committed to making BCH available to all people, whatever their age, gender, nationality or financial status. For more information: visit https://www.bitcoin.com/

About HTC EXODUS & Zion Vault:

HTC’s Project EXODUS is a smartphone solution that will power the decentralized web. For more than 20 years, HTC has created foundational technology for worldwide mobile and virtual reality technology. Through EXODUS, HTC is investing in the development and implementation of blockchain technology that will usher in a new area of secure data storage and transactions and take blockchain technology mobile for the first time.

Zion, your private vault on the blockchain, allows you to conduct crypto transactions, view and manage your crypto collectibles, and manage your crypto life while maintaining ownership of your keys. With your Zion Vault, store, send, and request bitcoin, ether, litecoin, stellar, selected ERC-20 tokens, and ERC-721 collectibles.

https://www.htcexodus.com