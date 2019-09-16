$130 Million Strategic Wealth Capital Joins Sanctuary Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Wealth Capital, the independent investment advisory team led by industry thought leader Adrianne Yamaki, CFP®, will join Sanctuary Wealth. The San Francisco-based group is the eighth breakaway team to join Sanctuary’s network since June.

Over a career of more than 15 years, Yamaki has advised dozens of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and led numerous teams of advisors. She was ranked nationally in Working Mother Magazine’s “Top 200 Wealth Advisor Moms” in 2018 and 2019 and is a nationally-recognized advocate for women’s empowerment, gender equality, and exceptional leadership. Prior to founding Strategic Wealth Capital, Yamaki managed roughly $130 million in assets, producing $1.3 million annually, at Morgan Stanley.

“ Sanctuary Wealth is redefining the independent space with services and solutions to serve the ultra-wealthy,” Yamaki said. “ I’m thrilled to be joining its elite network of advisors.”

“ Between her breadth of expertise and her stellar track record as a top-performing advisor, Adrianne is emblematic of the talent at Sanctuary Wealth,” said Vince Fertitta, Sanctuary Wealth President. “ We are thrilled to welcome Strategic Wealth Capital to our network and further expand our presence on the West Coast.”

More information about Strategic Wealth Capital may be found at StrategicWealthCapital.com.

