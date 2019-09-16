Nexstar Media Group and Fox Broadcasting Company Renew Affiliation Agreements

NEW YORK & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”) and Fox Broadcasting Company LLC, a subsidiary of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) (“FOX”), today announced a multi-year agreement that renews FOX network affiliations for stations that Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides services to, in 31 markets that reach approximately 8% of the U.S.

In addition, the new agreement will also cover the eight FOX affiliates that Nexstar is acquiring from Tribune Media Company (“Tribune”), upon closing of the acquisition. Following its pending acquisition of Tribune, Nexstar will own, operate, program or provide services to FOX affiliates in 39 markets and will be the largest independent operator of FOX-affiliated stations, covering 16% of the U.S. and serving more than 17.5 million households.

“We are delighted to reach this long-term extension of our affiliation agreements with FOX well ahead of the expiration date of the existing contracts and in a manner that mutually recognizes the value of our partnership,” stated Perry A. Sook, Nexstar Media Group Founder, Chairman, President and CEO. “FOX’s marquee sports programming line-up, including NFL Thursday Night Football and Sunday games, MLB, NASCAR, MLS and the soon to launch WWE’s FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN as well as college football, collectively draw hundreds of millions of fans across the country. Additionally, FOX offers our viewers popular primetime programming such as smash-hit reality competition series, THE MASKED SINGER and MASTER CHEF; critically acclaimed dramas, EMPIRE, 9-1-1 and THE RESIDENT; beloved comedies, LAST MAN STANDING and FAMILY GUY; as well as highly-anticipated new series PRODIGAL SON and ALMOST FAMILY. The combination of Nexstar’s highly-rated local news programming with FOX’s exciting sports and entertainment programming support our goals for delivering great content and information to viewers, while providing effective, multiplatform marketing opportunities for local and national advertisers.”

“We are pleased to continue our affiliation with Nexstar, which is one of our longstanding and valued partners,” added Mike Biard, President, Operations and Distribution for Fox Corporation. “Together FOX and Nexstar deliver leading primetime, sports and local programming to our audiences, and with this new agreement we look forward to continuing to provide consumers with an unrivaled television viewing experience for years to come.”

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 174 full power television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that will shape our strategy to capitalize on current strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

