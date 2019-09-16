Education Leaders at Kaplan and ACT Named as New Editors for Association of Test Publishers’ Journal of Applied Testing Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Test Publishers, a non-profit organization representing providers of tests and assessment tools and/or services related to assessment, selection, screening, certification, licensing, educational or clinical uses, has named Kaplan’s Holly Garner and ACT’s Dianne Henderson as the newest co-editors of its Journal of Applied Testing Technology. JATT, a peer-reviewed journal that focuses on the role of technology in educational and psychological measurement, aims to foster scientific dialogue about advances in applied psychometric practice, especially related to the use of technology.

Dr. Dianne Henderson, ACT’s vice president of psychometrics research and assessment transformation, has extensive experience creating innovative solutions for educational assessment and measurement, including formative, interim, and summative assessments with expertise in test design, IRT, CAT, AI in education, equating, test scoring and reporting. She has held positions at CTB/McGraw-Hill, ETS, ProExam, and Renaissance Learning. Dr. Henderson earned her PhD in educational psychology from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, AB, Canada.

The founder of successful education technology focused on the use of new scoring methods to train AI, Holly Garner holds deep technical expertise at the intersection of assessment and education technology, and the use of data and AI to support business transformation. Ms. Garner is an award-winning education executive, an invited guest lecturer at the University of Iowa, Texas Tech and other institutions, and a frequent presenter on strategy in education technology and entrepreneurship. She holds a B.A. in Finance from University of Northern Iowa (UNI), an M.A. in Postsecondary Education and Program Evaluation from UNI, an MBA from the University of Iowa, an MBA Diploma from the Business School Sao Paulo, a PMP certificate and has conducted PhD coursework in Measurement and Statistics from the University of Iowa.

In a joint statement, Ms. Garner and Dr. Henderson noted, “We are grateful for the support of our respective companies and the test publisher's community and look forward to serving. Our goal is to build on the wonderful job that [outgoing editors] Reid Klion and Cor Sluijterand and the ATP/editorial team have done and work to continue to increase readership. We’ll focus more on social media to increase engagement with our members, continue using special editions that focus on specific themes, and help authors consider search engine discoverability. We also plan to encourage them to create video abstracts, which will visually and dynamically express their papers in a social sharing-friendly format that will engage the audience more. We are excited for the opportunity to help facilitate the dissemination of research in this new and growing area.”

Long-time editorial board member and professor at Boston College Mike Russell added, "Reid and Cor did an excellent job and I am looking forward to the continued growth of JATT. There is a critical need for a journal that focuses on cutting edge issues in the testing and assessment field and which has a quicker turnaround than paper-based journals. JATT fills this need and it's fitting that Dianne and Holly have been chosen to continue the assessment community's commitment to the journal.”

ATP's members include leading publishers and assessment services providers in today's testing industry, including the Graduation Management Admission Council, Law School Admission Council, and Educational Testing Service.

