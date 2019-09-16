CloudBees Recognizes Power of Partnership Between Interana and Segment

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interana, maker of advanced solutions for behavioral product analytics in the GDPR era, today announced a technology integration and partnership with industry leader Segment. Segment’s Customer Data Infrastructure captures customer interactions from every business touchpoint, ensuring that the data is accurate and consistent across the organization, and seamlessly routes that data to Interana for analysis. The Interana platform then empowers data architects and product managers alike to analyze their data and understand the actions driving why something occurred, not simply what took place.

Interana’s behavioral discovery and analytics platform allows customers to visually explore trillions of data points, interactively and in real-time, without ETL, pre-aggregated data, or the need for particular technical expertise.

CloudBees has capitalized on the Segment-Interana partnership. “CloudBees is enabling the world to write better code and build better solutions with our joint offering,” said Bobby Johnson, founder and CTO of Interana. “CloudBees is a very savvy company and their passion to look at the granular details of how their customers are leveraging their solutions in real-time led them to working with both companies in a compliant, scalable and self-service environment.”

“At CloudBees we have made a few strategic acquisitions over the past year and two of these companies – Electric Cloud and Rollout – were also Segment users,” said Philip Steffek, data architect at CloudBees. “Merging companies is always an art form, from technology to culture – yet with Segment already in place we were able to merge the customer data from our acquisitions and start to perform deep analysis with Interana in under an hour – seeing in real-time where our current customers intersect and how behaviors mapped or differed. The ability to visualize and understand the merged company’s customer behavior in minutes is a complete game changer.”

Segment’s single platform collects, stores, and routes first-party customer data across the enterprise while protecting customer data privacy. The solution is saving data architects months spent installing and maintaining data infrastructure and integrations, enabling BI teams to export their raw data into Interana in real-time.

“The ability to empower teams with self-service behavioral analytics and first-party customer data makes Interana and Segment a powerful partnership,” said Tom Pinckney, head of partnerships at Segment. “CloudBees is leading the market in enterprise software delivery. The need for full visibility of their customer interactions in a market that is rapidly evolving requires them to simplify their approach to customer data. They have empowered their product managers to query customer data to understand, test and collaborate on the future of their business in seconds – not days or weeks.”

Philip Steffek, data architect at CloudBees, will be presenting at Synapse, the Segment User Conference (September 25, 2:00pm), on how his team at CloudBees is making real-time analytics happen with little manual effort through the Segment-Interana partnership.

Learn more about the Segment-Interana partnership at https://www.interana.com/segment.

About Interana

Based in Silicon Valley, and founded by the team that built the technology Facebook uses internally to understand the behavior of its 2 billion users, Interana provides the world’s most advanced enterprise platform for product analytics and behavioral analysis in a GDPR era. Used by companies such as Microsoft, Comcast, Uber, Sonos, Bleacher Report and many others, Interana is the only solution that allows business users to analyze trillions of data points, iteratively and in real-time, to go beyond the static reports and dashboards of traditional BI and analytics tools, and surface business insights that would otherwise remain hidden. For more information, please visit us at www.interana.com, or on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn as @InteranaCorp.

About Segment

Segment provides the customer data infrastructure that businesses use to put their customers first. With Segment, companies can collect, unify, and connect their first-party data to over 250 marketing, analytics, and data warehousing tools. Today, thousands of companies across 71 countries use Segment, from fast-growing businesses such as Atlassian, Bonobos and Instacart to some of the world’s largest organizations like Levi’s, Intuit and Meredith. Segment enables these companies to achieve a common understanding of their users and make customer-centric decisions.