McAfee Deepens Relationship with Oracle to Offer Cloud-Based Next-Generation Security Operations Center

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced an extended relationship with Oracle to deliver security incident and events management (SIEM) performance capabilities in the cloud. With this collaboration, the McAfee® Enterprise Security Manager (McAfee ESM) technology running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will increase the rate of data ingestion of events per second by more than 16 times. This increase in performance enables security operations center teams to more effectively and cost efficiently secure enterprise environments against the ever-increasing volume and complexity of threats.

According to an ESG report, four of the top five most cited security challenges facing organizations were related to managing security infrastructure, while 93 percent of respondents to a McAfee survey believe the complexity of threats they will face over the next 12 months will increase. These findings highlight the need for organizations to be able to process data faster and manage security systems more efficiently.

“The volume of devices and data feeding into SIEM systems continues to grow, making the challenge facing all enterprises to properly protect themselves more demanding than ever,” said Anand Ramanathan, Vice President of Product Management at McAfee. “Together, the unique attributes of McAfee ESM and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure help customers build a security operations center that can ingest data or search and scale correlation rules at speeds never before seen on volumes of data sources.”

“Enterprises are accelerating their adoption of the cloud. With more mission-critical workloads and data in the cloud, security is of paramount importance,” said Vinay Kumar, Vice President of Product Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Oracle is excited to work with a cybersecurity leader like McAfee to provide them with exceptional performance in the cloud, beyond what could be achieved on-premises or with other cloud providers. Oracle Cloud's superior performance and flexible architecture are enabling McAfee to deliver enhanced security features and a better customer experience.”

Customer benefits include:

Record breaking performance. McAfee ESM on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will offer more than 16 times increase in the rate of events ingested versus on-premises deployments, designed to deliver up to 500,000 events per second across 600,000 data sources.

McAfee ESM on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will offer more than 16 times increase in the rate of events ingested versus on-premises deployments, designed to deliver up to 500,000 events per second across 600,000 data sources. Decreased time of implementation from 30 to 45 days down to just three days in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

from 30 to 45 days down to just three days in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Flexible architecture designed to meet customer usage and data demands regardless of current network topology.

designed to meet customer usage and data demands regardless of current network topology. Scalability over time. With ESM on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, customers are not dependent on the capacity of their data center and instead can increase capacity and compute power with a few clicks of the mouse.

With ESM on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, customers are not dependent on the capacity of their data center and instead can increase capacity and compute power with a few clicks of the mouse. Cost efficiency. Customer can realize upwards of four times the cost savings over other leading cloud providers.

McAfee ESM on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is currently available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace listing for vESM.

Powered by Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

