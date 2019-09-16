Accenture Announces Collaboration with Bayer to Streamline Drug Development Processes through INTIENT Clinical Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has announced a collaboration with Bayer to implement the Accenture INTIENT Clinical platform to help simplify and speed its drug development processes. The platform, which went live at Bayer earlier this year, brings internal and external clinical data together with Oracle cloud-based technologies into a single data management and warehousing platform, creating actionable insights to accelerate drug development and improve patient outcomes.

The Accenture INTIENT Clinical platform is part of Accenture INTIENT™ and builds upon Accenture’s market-proven platforms for research, clinical development, pharmacovigilance and patient services. It rapidly integrates new technology, advanced analytics and applied intelligence to support the delivery of patient treatments.

Bayer has also joined the Life Sciences Cloud Coalition, which was developed to enable pre-competitive collaboration between pharmaceutical companies with the goal to more quickly and cost-effectively advance clinical development. The coalition brings together Oracle Health Sciences and R&D leaders from around the world to drive innovation and digitally enable the R&D function.

Mike Stapleton, a managing director in Accenture’s Life Sciences practice, said: “We are excited to work with Bayer to provide new insights on their clinical trials, so they can bring the important treatments they develop to patients faster and with the highest quality. The future of R&D is bright when leading organizations come together to solve for patients’ greatest needs.”

The INTIENT Clinical platform was developed through an alliance between Accenture and Oracle. It combines Accenture’s proven implementation experience with solutions such as the Oracle Health Sciences Data Management Workbench and Oracle Life Sciences Data Hub. Together, these solutions generate high-quality, reliable data from clinical trials and reduce the time, effort and cost needed to take drugs from development to market. The Oracle solutions are powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, supported with Oracle Managed Cloud Services.

“We welcome Bayer as a new member of the Life Sciences Cloud Coalition and to the Oracle Health Sciences Data Management Workbench family. Their perspective and experience will be invaluable in the advancement of clinical development for the entire industry,” said Steve Rosenberg, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Health Sciences.

