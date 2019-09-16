Apartment Therapy Media Partners with Chicory to Offer Expanded Shoppability Across Kitchn’s Recipes

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GROCERYSHOP -- Apartment Therapy Media and Chicory have announced today at Groceryshop that they’ve partnered to provide shoppable recipe experiences across Kitchn, providing a seamless way for Kitchn’s 20 Million monthly readers to shop recipes online in a few clicks. Kitchn will integrate Chicory’s shoppable recipe tech, which provides access to various grocery retailers nationwide, and allows for 1-hour delivery of recipe ingredients via online grocery providers.

Apartment Therapy Media will also integrate Chicory’s shoppable advertising into its offerings, which includes in-recipe sponsorship opportunities for advertisers and grocery shoppability on customized content experiences. The new capabilities will allow Kitchn’s team to develop optimized content-meets-commerce experiences for grocery.

The partnership enables an enhanced way for Kitchn readers (40% of whom visit Kitchn every day, and 86% of whom do not visit other food sites) to engage on their favorite site and shop for recipe ingredients (70% of readers have made purchases on Kitchn before).

“ We’re thrilled to be working with Chicory to provide Kitchn’s readers with a best-in-class shoppable recipe experience,” said Apartment Therapy Media CRO Riva Syrop. “ Our audience trusts Kitchn to deliver on their full food and cooking needs. The ability to easily and intuitively make ingredient purchases is, of course, core to that.”

“ Kitchn’s incredibly loyal audience means Chicory’s tech will be available to millions of food lovers and grocery shoppers who will be able to shop instantly as they read Kitchn’s incredible recipe content,” said Chicory CEO Yuni Sameshima. “ We can’t wait to see how this partnership will open us up to ways to make our ecommerce capabilities better than ever before thanks to Apartment Therapy Media’s expert insights.”

About Chicory

Chicory is a technology firm based in New York City that develops custom digital shopping and marketing solutions for the grocery industry. From executing digital marketing campaigns for Fortune 100 companies to providing ecommerce tools to independently-run food blogs, Chicory creates the digital tools to take shoppers from inspiration to checkout in a few clicks. To learn more, please visit https://chicory.co/.

About Apartment Therapy Media

Founded in 2001 and developed into a media company in 2005, Apartment Therapy Media helps people make their homes more organized, healthy and beautiful by connecting them to a wealth of resources, ideas and community through its brands, Apartment Therapy and Kitchn.

Helmed by award-winning Editor in Chief Faith Durand, Kitchn is created by a nationally distributed staff of home cooks, reaching a mass audience with a personal voice. Covering the 360-degree food cycle, Kitchn guides women as they plan, shop and cook to support busy, fulfilling lives.

Kitchn lives across multiple platforms, attracting a monthly global audience of 25MM.