Intertek First U.S. Lab Approved by AT&T as Preferred Testing & Certification Provider for IoT Accelerator Program

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has been approved by AT&T as a preferred testing and certification laboratory for the AT&T IoT Accelerator Program. Intertek is the first U.S. lab approved as part of this program, which offers pre-negotiated pricing for PTCRB and AT&T network certification testing to device makers who wish to launch IoT devices on the AT&T network.

AT&T’s IoT Accelerator Program helps advance IoT device development, providing a means for device makers to fast-track product testing and certification. As an approved laboratory, Intertek will draw on its experience and expertise with connected products to guide device makers through the process, conduct pre-testing and testing activities, fulfill R&D requests, complete documentation needs and navigate the submission and approval process.

David Dennis, Vice President at Intertek stated: “At Intertek, we are proud to offer Total Quality Assurance solutions for the connected world. We are thrilled to be approved by AT&T to help their device makers quickly and agilely navigate the testing and certification process under the IoT Accelerator Program, helping get these in-demand products to market sooner.”

For more than 20 years, Intertek has been a leader in software testing and quality assurance, providing a full spectrum of services for websites, desktop and mobile devices. With the advent of IoT, Intertek has leveraged its software expertise, along with other testing services for performance, security and certifications, to bring extensive industry knowledge to markets poised to capitalize on adding connectivity to their products. For more, visit: https://www.intertek.com/iot/.

ABOUT INTERTEK

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com