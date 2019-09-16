Transat Distribution Canada Moves Gift Card Program to DataCandy Platform

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transat Distribution Canada Inc. (TDC) will transition the existing gift card program used by 250 travel agency locations across Canada to the DataCandy platform. Based in Montreal, TDC is Canada's leading retail distributor of holiday travel and operates as a subsidiary of Transat AT, Inc., one of the largest integrated tourism companies in the world.

With DataCandy as its new gift card solution provider, TDC will experience a consistent, efficient, and easy-to-use process for both selling and redeeming gift cards. In addition, the company will have the ability to track and manage its entire gift card business using DataCandy’s user-friendly online dashboard and reports.

“We are thrilled to add such a prestigious company and leader in the travel industry to our client roster,” says Lorne Schwartz, President and CEO of DataCandy. “TDC will gain better visibility and control of its gift card business, alleviate a lot of technical limitations, and experience a seamless transition to the DataCandy platform.”

“DataCandy is the best platform to help us elevate our gift card business to the next level,” says Susan Bowman, Vice President, Marketing and Industry Relations, TDC. “We are very excited to launch this newest version of our TDC gift card!”

About DataCandy

DataCandy is a leading North American provider of affordable customer loyalty and gift card solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company’s secure, user-friendly platform is used at over 11,000 locations across Canada and the United States by over 1,000 companies, including the ALDO Group, The Source, Ultramar, Familiprix, Kernels Popcorn and 40 of the MTY Food Group’s restaurant brands. To find out how better insight into your customers’ buying behaviour can improve your bottom line, visit www.datacandy.com.

About Transat Distribution Canada

Transat Distribution Canada (TDC) is a full-service travel agency network with more than 450 locations, comprising brick-and-mortar travel agencies, websites, a call centre, and home-based professional travel agents. The network includes the Transat Travel, Marlin Travel, Club Voyages, TravelPlus and Voyages en Liberté brands, as well as other affiliate members. TDC is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development.