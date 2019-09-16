Silvaco Partners With HDL Design House for Analog and Digital IC Design Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HDL Design House and Silvaco Inc. today announced their partnership to offer analog/digital IC design services and full turn-key solutions to fabless semiconductor companies worldwide.

“HDL Design House is a recognized leader in SoC, analog and mixed-signal design services,” said Babak Taheri, CEO of Silvaco. “Offering HDL DH SoC implementation services with our EDA software and design IP gives our customers the resources and products they need to be successful in their projects. Since HDL DH is an ARM® Approved Design Partner and recipient of many industry quality certifications, our customers can be confident they will receive high-quality service and responsible technical support.”

“Silvaco offers a complete suite of EDA software and hundreds of design IP,” said Predrag Markovic, CEO of HDL Design House. “By partnering with Silvaco, we can better fulfill the increasing demands for SoC and analog IC implementation expertise and solutions. I look forward to delivering our compelling services and products to design teams worldwide.”

About HDL Design House

HDL Design House delivers leading-edge digital, analog, and back-end design and verification services and products in various architectures and numerous areas of SoC and complex FPGA designs. The company also develops IP cores, and component (VITAL) models for major SoC product developers. Founded in 2001 and currently employing 200 engineers working in three design centers in Serbia and Greece, HDL Design House’s mission is to deliver high quality products and services, with flexible licensing models, competitive pricing and responsible technical support. The company was awarded ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications in December 2006 and has achieved certifications from Direct Assessment Services (DAS). HDL DH joined the ARM® Approved Design Partner program, through which leading SoC design houses are recognized by ARM as accredited partners in specific technologies and activities. For more information, please visit www.hdl-dh.com.

About Silvaco, Inc.

Silvaco is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. We are a technology company outpacing the EDA industry by delivering innovative smart silicon solutions to meet the world’s ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia. For more information, visit Silvaco.com.