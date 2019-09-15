L3Harris Technologies Completes Sale of Harris Night Vision Business to Elbit Systems of America

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) today completed the previously announced sale of the Harris Night Vision business to Elbit Systems of America, LLC (ESA) for $350 million in cash. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to pre-fund the L3Harris pension.

L3Harris divested the business as part of the regulatory process relating to the merger of Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies in June 2019. L3Harris retained the legacy L3 Warrior Mission Solutions business that develops and manufactures fully qualified, advanced night vision and electro-optical systems and components for the U.S military, law enforcement, first responder agencies and allied nations across the globe.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

