Halo Signs Bulk Extract Supply Agreement With Caliva

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a bulk supply agreement (the “Agreement”) with NC3 Systems (“Caliva”) to provide bulk distillate, bulk live resin and live resin packaged as finished products. The Agreement specifies pricing and minimum quantities per order by product category of 5 kilograms or more. Timing and frequency of orders is at the discretion of Caliva.

Caliva is the leader in California’s cannabis industry, holding 14 total cannabis licenses, placing products in more than 200 stores state wide and servicing roughly 700,000 total customers throughout the Golden State. As one of the largest indoor cultivation and manufacturing facilities in California, Caliva produces approximately 11,000 pounds of cannabis each year and tens of thousands of more cannabis products.

“We are excited to partner with Caliva. The Company is honored to be selected as a supply partner to Caliva. Halo prides itself in our ability to make high quality live resin and distillate products,” said Kiran Sidhu, CEO and Co-Founder.

ABOUT HALO

Halo is a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are a growing segment in the cannabis industry. Halo is a global leader in cannabis oil and concentrates, having produced over 4 million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. The Company has expertise across all major cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging a variety of proprietary processes and products. The Company is led by a strong management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in California and Oregon, as well as in Nevada with our partner Just Quality, LLC, and in Lesotho with the Bophelo strategic partnership.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT CALIVA

Caliva is the most trusted lifestyle brand in cannabis. San Jose's premier cannabis retailer and cultivation facility opened in July of 2015. In September of 2016, Caliva was ranked the #1 dispensary in the nation by Business Insider. Its facility is one of the most advanced pharmaceutical-grade cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and dispensing facilities in the United States, and a model for energy efficiency, safe access, and compliance. Caliva products are available for sale at licensed California cannabis retailers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, the bulk extract supply agreement with Caliva.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.