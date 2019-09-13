JetBlue Adds More Bites from the Big Apple to the T5 Menu in First Major Restaurant Update at its Home Terminal at JFK Airport

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU), today announced plans to add seven new restaurants in its home terminal – T5 at New York’s JFK International Airport. This will mark the first major update to the airline’s T5 concession program since moving into the brand-new terminal in 2008. As New York’s Hometown Airline®, JetBlue’s recipe for success at T5 includes niche stores and restaurants that offer a taste of the big apple. Like JetBlue, the new eateries, all got their start in New York City. Construction will take place this fall and later this year JetBlue will welcome Melt Shop, Otto’s Tacos, Ovenly and Shake Shack, as well as the T5 Chef’s Kitchen which will include to-go offerings from KorillaBBQ, The Little Beet and Lil’ Sweet Chick, the restaurant’s first airport outpost.

“We take our position as New York’s Hometown Airline seriously,” said Mariya Stoyanova, director product development, JetBlue. “Rather than the typical chains, we offer customers traveling through T5 a real and delicious taste of New York from places that real New Yorkers frequent. Besides wanting to showcase all that our birthplace has to offer, we remember being a New York start-up and are always looking to give back to the community that’s supported us from the very beginning. As we add new T5 restaurants, we’re using our platform to support locally-grown and up-and-coming businesses the same way the greater New York community did for us.”

JetBlue designed T5 from scratch with every detail of its customers’ experience in mind. The airline’s state-of-the-art home is considered one of the best airline terminals in the world, offering an amazing ground experience to complement JetBlue’s award-winning onboard experience. In order to provide the most convenient airport experience, the check-in area offers intuitive self-service check-in kiosks, with JetBlue crewmembers standing by to help if needed. Once past security, customers can surf the web with free Wi-Fi, enjoy a delicious meal at more than 30 restaurants and food outlets, shop at more than 20 retail shops, listen to a playlist curated for and by customers or even get a spa treatment.

The new T5 restaurants will include:

Lil’ Sweet Chick – Along with some of the best fried chicken and waffles in New York City, Sweet Chick serves rustic but modern American comfort food including twists on classic dishes and home-baked desserts. The Lil’ Sweet Chick to-go concept will offer bites similar to the entrees available in restaurant’s locations on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and in Long Island City, Prospect Park and Williamsburg.

Lil' Sweet Chick – Along with some of the best fried chicken and waffles in New York City, Sweet Chick serves rustic but modern American comfort food including twists on classic dishes and home-baked desserts. The Lil' Sweet Chick to-go concept will offer bites similar to the entrees available in restaurant's locations on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and in Long Island City, Prospect Park and Williamsburg.

KorillaBBQ – With menu items including tacos and burrito-style wraps infused with Korean flavors, KorillaBBQ began with food trucks offering an innovative take on Korean food. The original goal was to share the goodness of Korean food and culture. Now with restaurants in midtown Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn, KorillaBBQ has redefined Korean barbecue serving all-natural, healthy and fresh food .

Melt Shop - Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the restaurant offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, tenders, breakfast, beer, wine, and shakes.

Otto's Tacos – New York's best Mexican taqueria isn't just about tacos, it's about the best tacos you've ever had. Tortilla are made from scratch daily topped with seasoned and seared fillings. The streamlined menu includes Street Tacos assembled on fresh masa tortillas and signature dishes like the Gorgon, and craveable sides like Masa Fries.

Ovenly – Known for their innovative flavor combos and named New York's best bakery many times over, the company joyfully creates delicious treats that intersect that magical place between savory and sweet (think currant-rosemary scones or pistachio-cardamom cake).

Shake Shack – Born in Madison Square Park in Manhattan, this modern day "roadside" burger stand is known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries and more.

The Little Beet – Where wellness meets freshness, The Little Beet was founded with one simple philosophy: to serve real food, deliciously. Inspired by local, seasonal and natural ingredients, the restaurant created a menu that offers wholesome food that makes you feel good about eating it, and even better after.

“These seven new restaurants will help bring the best of New York right to Terminal 5 and are another wonderful example of how the Port Authority and JetBlue are committed to providing a world-class experience for customers with a vibrant local sensibility,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton.

In addition to terminal mainstays – 5ivesteak, Artichoke Pizza, Deep Blue Sushi, Piquillo, and several other concessions that represent the wide range of flavors of New York's culinary scene, the newest tastes of T5 will provide visitors and residents alike with a sampling of the best of the Big Apple.

Additional New York City-centric restaurants and stores currently in T5 include:

Baked By Melissa – Famous for its signature, bite-size treats, Baked By Melissa began by offering cupcakes from a pick-up window in the SoHo neighborhood in Manhattan. The cupcake shop now has 14 locations and ships baked goods nationwide.

Bar Veloce – This New York wine bar serves a wide-range of wines, beers, cocktails and "Italian elixirs" paired with bites like bruschetta, paninis and meat-and-cheese assortments.

Dylan's Candy Bar – T5's sweetest concessionaire and one of New York's most recognizable brands, has successfully merges the worlds of art, fashion and pop culture with candy.

New York Minute – This first-of-its-kind concept store in partnership with GrowNYC offers locally-produced products and sundries from New York City and New York State.

– This first-of-its-kind concept store in partnership with GrowNYC offers locally-produced products and sundries from New York City and New York State. WhereTraveler Books + More – In addition to national best sellers, magazines and travel items, shoppers can find museum-quality books and products focusing on New York City.

JetBlue’s state-of-the-art terminal at New York’s JFK airport

With a significant presence at JFK and its home in Long Island City, JetBlue is the only major commercial airline based in New York City and New York State. T5 is the newest terminal at JFK and focuses on delivering the award-winning JetBlue experience. JetBlue’s T5 was designed to complement the historic Eero Saarinen building (now the TWA Hotel) across the walkway. All JetBlue flights departing from JFK Airport operate from the contemporary terminal, which is also home to partner airlines – Aer Lingus, Hawaiian Airlines and TAP Portugal.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.