Astronics SATCOM Antenna Technology Selected for Collins Aerospace and SES’s LuxStream Business Aviation Connectivity Service

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced that it recently executed an agreement with Collins Aerospace’s to provide its Ku-band tail-mounted satellite communications (SATCOM) antenna technology for the Collins Aerospace KuSAT-2000 solution. Astronics AeroSat, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics Corporation, will supply the technology for this system.

“ We are excited to provide our industry-leading tail-mounted antenna technology to Collins Aerospace as it teams with leading satellite operator SES to offer LuxStream, a high-speed broadband connectivity service for the business aviation market. Astronics is committed to supporting Collins Aerospace’s world-class sales and support teams,” said Matthew Harrah, President of Astronics AeroSat.

Collins Aerospace will be the primary point of contact for all sales and technical support requirements, giving dealers and customers an expedited and unified response to all questions concerning the LuxStream service and hardware solution. Collins Aerospace will receive direct support from Astronics’ technical team to address any customer requirements.

