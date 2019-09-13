Info Tech Partners with OMES Construction & Properties to Bring Online Bidding to Oklahoma

GAINESVILLE, Fla.,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Info Tech, Inc., a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions, announced today an agreement with the Oklahoma Office of Management Enterprise Services (OMES) Construction & Properties to use the Bid Express® service to advertise and accept bids online. Bringing online bidding to public agencies throughout Oklahoma supports Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Digital Transformation” initiative to modernize state processes.

The statewide contract enables both agencies and contractors to use a proven electronic bidding system for their procurement needs, granting time and cost savings to many organizations. With this contract in place, any state or local agency in Oklahoma can use Bid Express without having to go through a request for proposal process. Key benefits of Bid Express for agencies and bidders include:

● A reduction in paperwork

● Ability to safely submit bids early

● Notifications of upcoming projects for bid

● Automatic error-checking and omission alerts

● Electronic bid bond validation

● Improved bid processing for the owner-agency

OMES Construction & Properties advertised their first letting on June 28, 2019.

“We are already seeing the benefits of an online solicitation process. By implementing online bidding, we have been able to take a major step forward in achieving our Digital Transformation goals,” Kelly Thompson, Central Operations Manager of OMES Construction & Properties, said. “Bid Express has streamlined our pre-existing manual bidding processes and created departmental efficiencies.”

Info Tech has provided online bidding through Bid Express for 20 years, serving agencies across 39 states. The statewide agreement with OMES Construction & Properties marks a significant milestone for Info Tech, as it represents a major expansion for Bid Express and vertical construction procurement.

“We’ve been diligently working with agencies and contractors across Oklahoma to understand their needs and priorities in electronic bidding on projects beyond road and bridge construction,” said Will McClave, President of Systems at Info Tech. “We’re excited to see the many benefits of Bid Express expand to vertical construction throughout the state.”

About Info Tech, Inc.

Info Tech consists of two core businesses: Info Tech Systems and Info Tech Consulting. Info Tech Systems develops cutting-edge digital solutions to support paperless environments and e-Construction initiatives through automated infrastructure construction management and Internet bidding solutions. Info Tech Consulting provides expert statistical and econometric litigation consulting services and support. With a diverse workforce and collaborative, relaxed environment, Info Tech is a Gainesville-born pioneer of innovation, committed to its family of employees, customers and community. For more information, visit www.infotechfl.com or www.infotechconsulting.com.