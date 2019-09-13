EUTELSAT 117 West A selected by Orby TV for new United States DTH satellite service

PARIS & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Americas, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL), has been selected by Orby TV for capacity on the EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite. The multi-year, multi-transponder agreement between the companies was announced at the International Broadcast Convention (IBC 2019) following Orby TV’s recent launch of its new and affordable satellite service across the lower 48 continental United States.

Orby TV is leveraging EUTELSAT 117 West A’s exceptional Ku-band coverage of the US to distribute its satellite television service, featuring pay-as-you-go flexibility, dozens of popular networks, free local channels, with no credit checks or contractual commitments.

Orby TV has two base programming packages priced at $40 (Essentials) or $50 (Extras) per month for up to four rooms, with optional premium network programming packages and DVR service available. All fees and taxes are included in the monthly prices. Local channels and unlimited use of the Orby TV interactive program guide is provided at no additional charge, even if the subscriber decides to turn off the monthly paid Orby TV service. Orby TV hardware is available for purchase in all US Best Buy and select Target U.S. retail locations, with select independent dealers, or online with free shipping at www.OrbyTV.com.

Michael Thornton, CEO of Orby TV, said: “Orby TV is very pleased to enter into a multi-year agreement with Eutelsat to help us reliably deliver a quality, best in-class pay-TV experience that is affordable with no Internet streaming required. With Orby TV prices starting at just $40 per month and the flexibility of the prepaid model to turn the service on/off, while always enjoying free local programming and use of the interactive guide, Orby TV is filling a void in the US marketplace.”

Mike Antonovich, CEO of Eutelsat Americas, added: “We are delighted that Orby TV selected EUTELSAT 117 West A for the first major mainstream English language DTH bouquet to launch in the US market in over 20 years. This groundbreaking deal showcases the important role satellite continues to play in TV distribution, even in well-established markets. We look forward to supporting Orby TV as their innovative business and offerings continue to grow.”

About Orby TV

Launched in 2019, Orby TV offers pay-as-you-go satellite TV service currently available in the contiguous

United States. Orby TV programming packages and service offerings are designed to provide a viable alternative to traditional cable and satellite providers, with quality reliable service starting at just $40 per month, including all taxes and fees. With Orby TV local channels are always on and always free, and there’s never a contract. For more information, please visit www.OrbyTV.com.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com