Wells Fargo lleva a Nueva Jersey el 75.º programa LIFT para fomentar la compra de vivienda

Offering homebuyer education plus $20,000 down payment assistance grants, Wells Fargo, NeighborWorks(R) America and its network member New Jersey Community Capital will launch the 75th LIFT program for Essex County, N.J. homebuyers this fall. Registration opens Monday at www.wellsfargo.com/lift. Since 2012, LIFT programs have assisted nearly 22,000 homeowners, in nearly 900 municipalities, who have purchased more than $3.36 billion in real estate supported by a total investment of $475 million by Wells Fargo. LIFT programs will grow to $500 million invested by Wells Fargo by the end of 2019. Mortgage loans made through LIFT programs are not exclusive to Wells Fargo. (Graphic: Business Wire)