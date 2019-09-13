Nodal Exchange Announces Expansion of Natural Gas Futures and Introduction of Natural Gas Options

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nodal Exchange, LLC introduced seven new Henry Hub natural gas contracts today. These contracts represent a significant expansion of Nodal Exchange’s natural gas products suite and the first natural gas options contracts to be offered by Nodal Exchange.

The following new contracts are now listed on Nodal Exchange:

Henry Hub 2.5K monthly Last Day Futures

Henry Hub 2.5K per day Last Day Futures

Henry Hub 2.5K monthly Penultimate Futures

Henry Hub 2.5K monthly Penultimate Options

Henry Hub 10K monthly Last Day Futures

Henry Hub 10K monthly Penultimate Futures

Henry Hub 10K monthly Penultimate Options

About 35% of the power generated in the United States is from natural gas and it has a significant impact on the price of power as natural gas fueled power generation is effective in meeting rapid supply and demand changes in the network. Natural gas futures and options are an important complement to the power futures and options listed by Nodal Exchange. Participants will also benefit from significant capital efficiency improvements through the cross-margining of power and natural gas using Nodal Exchange contracts.

“Nodal Exchange recently achieved a record 41% market share of open interest of U.S. monthly power futures volume,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nodal Exchange. “We are very happy to be able to announce the growth in our natural gas product suite to complement our strong position in power, and we look forward to continuing to expand our product offerings to best meet the hedging needs of the U.S. energy markets.”

About Nodal Exchange

Nodal Exchange is a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to participants in the North American commodities markets. Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the world’s largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, Nodal Exchange currently offers over 1,000 contracts on hundreds of unique locations, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants. In addition, Nodal Exchange offers natural gas, environmental, and trucking freight contracts. All Nodal Exchange contracts are cleared by Nodal Clear which is a CFTC registered derivatives clearing organization. Nodal Exchange is a designated contract market regulated by the CFTC.