Employee Navigator & Dental Select Announce Partnership

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employee Navigator, one of the nation’s leading benefits and HR solutions for brokers, has announced a partnership with Dental Select®, one of the nation’s largest privately-owned dental plans with a nationwide network with over 200,000 provider access points.

The partnership will make it easier for small and medium sized businesses throughout the country to offer their employees Dental Select products in modern online enrollment environment. Vice President of Sales at Dental Select, Jeff Van Leeuwen, is very pleased with the new partnership.

“Dental Select is proud to partner with Employee Navigator. Our brokers and groups asked for a top tier online enrollment solution to pair with Dental Select’s innovative and competitive plan designs and that is exactly what we’re able to deliver with the Dental Select/Employee Navigator partnership.”

The integration between the two companies will enable employees nationwide to enroll in Dental Select plans online, through Employee Navigator, eliminating paperwork and saving time. “Dental Select has a great reputation in the market and we’re excited to help deliver their products to brokers around the country,” said Employee Navigator CEO, George Reese. “Our goal is to enable all companies to easily offer their employees a Fortune 500 benefits package and having a partner in Dental Select will help get us there.”

About Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator is one of the fastest growing SaaS-based benefits and HR platforms in the US. The platform provides brokers and their clients with a single place to manage everything from new hire onboarding and online enrollments to ACA Reporting and time off tracking. For more information, visit www.employeenavigator.com

About Dental Select

Founded in 1989, Dental Select offers benefit programs to large employer groups, small businesses and individuals. With nationwide networks, members have access to more than 200,000 providers. Dental Select is a licensed third-party administrator and insurance agency. All plans of insurance are marketed by Dental Select, an insurance agency, and underwritten by ACE American Insurance Company, a member insurer of the Chubb Group of Companies. ACE American Insurance Company is rated A++ (Superior) by A.M. Best.