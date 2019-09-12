BrandBank Partners With Adyen to Advance Global Expansion

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adyen, the payments platform of choice for the world’s leading companies, today announced a partnership with BrandBank, owner of fashion brand Seed Heritage. Adyen is supporting BrandBank’s global expansion and omnichannel retail experience by powering the business’s entire payments network across Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

BrandBank is one of Australia’s foremost brand-builders, operating over 500 specialty stores with brands including Seed Heritage.

“After establishing ourselves as a dominant player in the children and women’s wear business in Australia, the future is taking the Seed Heritage story international. Adyen is providing BrandBank with a gateway, risk management system and acquirer all rolled into one. The platform gives us the full breadth of payment capabilities we need to delight our customers while giving us the flexibility to rapidly roll into new markets,” Anthony Cronwright, Manager Strategic Projects and Business Improvement at BrandBank, says.

Historically, payment providers specialise in either online or in-store payments. This has created unnecessary friction for retail customers who want to buy, return or exchange items across in-store and online. It also created more legwork for BrandBank when establishing the payments partnerships needed to launch in new markets.

“Setting up our payments systems was a real pain point. The rollout process abroad was complex and time-consuming, with each country having different requirements. We wanted to remove some of those barriers to entry by establishing an end-to-end online and POS payments platform that we can easily replicate when moving into new territories. As a leading payments provider, Adyen was able to do that,” Cronwright says.

As a company which prides itself on its beautiful products and in-store experiences, BrandBank was eager to ensure customer experience across both in-store and online matched up with the attention to detail elsewhere in its retail experience.

“In an era marked by a shift in shopper preferences, our customers are increasingly discerning. Aligning in-store and online experience into one holistic offering was a natural progression for us,” Cronwright says.

Adyen’s strategic partnership as a built-in payment connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Retail and the ease of integration, made BrandBank’s decision to move forward with the full stack Adyen payments platform an easy choice. BrandBank are currently introducing a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) program using Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Retail, which gives them a centralised view of each customer irrespective of the channel they choose to interact with, enabling for further personalisation.

“We’re expecting a huge impact on the customer experience by coupling both systems from Adyen and Microsoft. It’s about working with partners who are on the cutting edge of what they do so we can give customers the best possible service that matches the wonderful products we’re offering – and using data to optimise all of that,”

Looking ahead, BrandBank anticipates being able to offer its customers worldwide a wider range of local payment methods through Adyen while further reinforcing its capacity to filter out fraudulent transactions online.

“As BrandBank scales internationally, the Adyen platform will integrate across all areas of the business from end-to-end, making it easier for the company to react fast to business opportunities and deliver a stand-out customer experience. We’re looking forward to working together as BrandBank continues its growth journey,” says Adyen Country Manager ANZ, Michel van Aalten.

