Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Rouge Hotel

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it closed on the sale of the 137-room Rouge Hotel in Washington, D.C. for $42.0 million to a third party.

The sale price of $42.0 million reflects a 17.4x EBITDA multiple and a 5.0% net operating income capitalization rate based on the hotel’s operating performance for 2018. Based on the trailing 12-month period ended June 30, 2019, the contracted sales price reflects a 19.3x EBITDA multiple and a 4.5% net operating income capitalization rate. The net operating income capitalization rates are after an assumed annual capital reserve of 4.0% of total hotel revenues.

Proceeds from the sale of Rouge Hotel will be utilized for general business purposes which may include reducing the Company’s outstanding debt. As a result of this completed sale, the Company estimates its total net debt to trailing 12-month corporate EBITDA will be approximately 4.6 times at the end of the third quarter 2019.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 58 hotels, totaling approximately 14,200 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “approximately,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “continue,” “assume,” “plan,” references to “outlook” or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections and forecasts and other forward-looking information and estimates. Examples of forward-looking statements include the following: the Company’s net debt and EBITDA; descriptions of the Company’s plans; forecasts of the Company’s future economic performance and its share of future markets; forecasts of hotel industry performance; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing expectations including assumptions regarding the timing of their occurrence. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy and the supply of hotel properties, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information about the Company’s business and financial results, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com.

All information in this press release is as of September 12, 2019. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this press release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Rouge Hotel Reconciliation of Hotel Net Income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Net Operating Income Trailing Twelve Months (Unaudited, in millions) Twelve months ended

December 31, 2018 Hotel net income $1.4 Adjustment: Depreciation and amortization 1.0 Hotel EBITDA $2.4 Adjustment: Capital reserve (0.3) Hotel Net Operating Income $2.1

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the hotel’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.



The Company has presented trailing twelve-month hotel EBITDA and trailing twelve-month hotel net operating income after capital reserves because it believes these measures provide investors and analysts with an understanding of the hotel-level operating performance. These non-GAAP measures do not represent amounts available for management’s discretionary use, because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments and uncertainties, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make distributions.



The Company’s presentation of the hotel’s trailing twelve-month EBITDA and trailing twelve-month net operating income after capital reserves should not be considered as an alternative to net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the hotel’s financial performance. The table above is a reconciliation of the hotel’s trailing twelve-month EBITDA and net operating income after capital reserves calculations to net income in accordance with GAAP. Any differences are a result of rounding.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Rouge Hotel Reconciliation of Hotel Net Income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Net Operating Income Trailing Twelve Months (Unaudited, in millions) Twelve months ended

June 30, 2019 Hotel net income $1.1 Adjustment: Depreciation and amortization 1.1 Hotel EBITDA $2.2 Adjustment: Capital reserve (0.3) Hotel Net Operating Income $1.9

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Historical Operating Data ($ in millions, except ADR and RevPAR) (Unaudited) Historical Operating Data: First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 Occupancy 76% 87% 89% 77% 82% ADR $238 $263 $261 $247 $253 RevPAR $181 $229 $231 $191 $208 Hotel Revenues $341.7 $426.5 $426.3 $372.8 $1,567.3 Hotel EBITDA $95.8 $157.8 $155.4 $109.4 $518.4 Hotel EBITDA Margin 28.0% 37.0% 36.5% 29.4% 33.1% First Quarter Second Quarter 2019 2019 Occupancy 76% 87% ADR $250 $267 RevPAR $189 $232 Hotel Revenues $357.4 $435.4 Hotel EBITDA $98.7 $158.3 Hotel EBITDA Margin 27.6% 36.4%