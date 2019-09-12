News America Marketing Launches Next Generation of In-Store Media with Key Retailer Partners

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--News America Marketing (NAM), the premier marketing partner of some of the world’s most well-known brands, today announced the launch of its digital in-store media network, the next generation of in-store marketing. The program is scheduled to pilot in grocery stores this winter, including Albertsons Safeway, Southeastern Grocers and Weis Markets.

Digital in-store media delivers the benefits of online digital media, but with greater relevance, brand safety and viewability, all delivered in the fitting environment of the store. With its new digital in-store tools and end-to-end activation services, News America Marketing is making it easy for its brand and retail partners to create and test new shopping experiences that were not possible in the past. Large-format screens strategically placed in high traffic areas right at the store entryway and in-store windows will pilot different applications of digital in-store media. The company will handle all aspects of the activation including fabrication, installation, maintenance and operation of all hardware and software, as well as measurement, selling and account management.

“Digital in-store media combines the sophistication, automation and personalization of online digital media with the stopping power and impact of in-store with the contextual relevance of the physical store,” says Tracey Koller, Chief Retail and Merchandising Officer at News America Marketing. “With this launch, we can help bridge the gap between brand, equity and performance marketing, while delivering a relevant shopper experience.”

“Piloting this exciting new technology with News America Marketing provides additional opportunities to further monetize our in-store media inventory while providing real value for brands and memorable experiences to our shoppers,” says Adam Kirk, Senior Vice President of Trade Planning and Local Marketing at Southeastern Grocers. “The creative format also provides us with an ‘always on’ opportunity to support our own brands, events, seasonal promotions, loyalty programs, offers and more, with personalized, interactive and connected in-store customer experiences.”

News America Marketing has a longstanding history of monetizing in-store audiences through brand-funded print signage in 60,000+ stores across North America. Advancements in technology and targeting, combined with massive audiences that rival any advertising medium, enable News America Marketing’s retail partners to effectively monetize the contextual relevance of the physical store even further. Retailers now have the opportunity to better compete for media spend, while using the platform to improve communication with their customers as they enter the store.

For marketers, the store offers an environment that is brand-safe, highly viewable and one where a shopper is receptive to advertising messages. Digital in-store media provides the opportunity to target audiences with static and video content in a medium and location where the majority of purchase decisions are made. Advertising can be turned on and off based on real-time triggers like time of day, weather, first scan for new product launches and more. The advertising can be local or national and can play a role in any phase of the shopper journey, from the top of the funnel to the very bottom.

News America Marketing will showcase its latest thinking and in-store digital technology during Groceryshop in Las Vegas on September 15-18. Live demonstrations will be conducted daily at News America Marketing’s booth (#613).

About News America Marketing

News America Marketing (NAM) is the premier marketing partner of some of the world’s most well-known brands, and its broad network of shopper media, incentive platforms and custom merchandising services influences the purchasing decisions of online and offline shoppers across the U.S. and Canada. News America Marketing’s marketing solutions are available via multiple distribution channels, including publications, in stores and online, primarily under the SmartSource brand name and through the Checkout 51 mobile application. News America Marketing, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at newsamerica.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.