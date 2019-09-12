GE Appliances Invests $60 Million to Begin Water Heater Manufacturing at Its Camden, South Carolina Plant

CAMDEN, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, will invest $60 million to create a Manufacturing Center of Excellence for production of water heaters at its Camden, South Carolina plant. Renovation and retooling efforts will transform the plant, which currently produces refrigerators, into a state-of-the-art, high-volume, water heater production facility with capacity for future growth. Since 2018, GE Appliances has invested more than $600 million in new products, U.S. manufacturing and its expanded smart distribution network, creating more than 1,200 new jobs.

“Today GE Appliances is taking the latest step on our journey to become the leading major appliance business in the U.S.,” said Kevin Nolan, CEO of GE Appliances. “Using the latest, innovative manufacturing technology and processes, our new Water Heater Manufacturing Center of Excellence will enhance our U.S. production footprint and enable us to continue expanding our portfolio of Made in America products.”

“Today’s announcement is the latest welcome addition to investments that innovative businesses like GE Appliances are making in South Carolina,” said South Carolina Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt. “This manufacturing team has been a strong partner to the Kershaw County community for 20 years, and we are excited that it is continuing to prosper in the pro-business environment that makes South Carolina such a great place to live and work.”

The $60 million investment positions the Camden plant for future growth and will enable the company to retain all current GE Appliances employees. Employees at the plant will be offered opportunities to leverage their production, skilled trades and lean manufacturing expertise to assist in creating the new water heater production line. The new manufacturing line is targeted to start production in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“GE Appliances/Haier is a long-time pillar of the Kershaw County business community, and we thank them for this significant investment and symbol of their continued commitment,” said Julian Burns, Kershaw County Council Chair. “Kershaw County is proud to continue attracting advanced manufacturing investments. This investment is a testament to the thriving business environment we’re creating to promote jobs and economic growth.”

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances we make the world a better place, and our team is committed to leading in the communities where we live and work. Today, GE appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. We are a purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization that believes there is always a better way. We sell products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water heating and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com.