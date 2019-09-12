Celebrating 30 Years of Saving Homebuyers Money - Navy Federal RealtyPlus Partnership with Cartus Delivering an Excellent Experience

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Credit Union and its partner Cartus ® are proud to celebrate the 30th anniversary of RealtyPlus®, a nationwide real estate assistance program. Whether you are buying and/or selling, Navy Federal members may receive up to $8,000 cash backi per transaction, based on the purchase/sales price when they successfully buy or sell a home with a RealtyPlus® agent.

“More than 98% of our members who use the service recommend it to their family and friends,” said Randy Hopper, senior vice president of Mortgage Lending at Navy Federal. “Thanks to RealtyPlus, members not only benefit financially, but enjoy a better home buying experience because they’re partnering with the best agents within the Cartus Broker Network.”

“It’s been our honor to help so many members of the military community realize their dream of home ownership,” said Curt Smith, Group Vice President of Affinity Services at Cartus. “Our dedicated agents in the RealtyPlus program work diligently to make sure they meet and exceed the members’ expectations. Our Cartus Broker Network is proud to work with the Navy Federal team and credit union members and we look forward to assisting many more people in finding a house they can call home.”

“The Cartus Broker Network shares our mission of serving our military, veterans and their families,” Hopper said. "We are proud to offer the RealtyPlus program as a benefit for our members."

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 8 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 18,000 and has a global network of 336 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

About the Cartus Broker Network

Cartus Broker Network is the nation's leading network of nearly 800 market-leading real estate firms representing approximately 3,000 offices and more than 112,000 agents. Cartus provides trusted guidance to organizations of all types and sizes that require global relocation solutions.

About Cartus

Cartus, the market leader in global mobility, provides a full spectrum of global relocation solutions and can successfully move employees into and out of 185 countries. By leveraging innovative solutions and its Leading Edge Analytics Practice (LEAP), Cartus serves more than half of Fortune 50 companies as well as smaller organizations. Cartus is part of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. To find out how our greater experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help your company, visit www.cartus.com, read our blog, or visit www.realogy.com for more information.

Navy Federal Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA. Navy Federal is an Equal Housing Lender.

______________________________________

i "The cash-back bonus is offered in most states and is available for individual sales and purchases of property; offer limited to one cash-back bonus per property with no limit on the amount of times you may use the program. In some states, a gift card or commission credit at closing may be provided in lieu of the cash-back bonus. The program is not available in IA or outside the U.S. Cash-back bonus is not available in AK, LA or OK. In KS and TN, a gift card with preloaded points that are ready for spending at specified retail establishments after closing will be issued. State regulations in KS limit the dollar amounts and the type of incentive. In MS, NJ and OR, a commission reduction may be available at closing. Please check with the program coordinator for details. This is not a solicitation if you are already represented by a real estate broker. The cash-back bonus is only available with the purchase or sale of your home through the use of a program-referred and -approved real estate agent. All real estate transactions are negotiable. Contact RealtyPlus for terms and conditions. Standard listing fees apply."