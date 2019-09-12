Lightlife and Los Angeles Rams Team up in First-of-its-kind Partnership

In the first-of-its kind partnership the Lightlife® Burger will be available at Los Angeles Rams home games this season, starting this Sunday, September 15 as the Rams take on the New Orleans Saints. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In the first-of-its kind partnership the Lightlife® Burger will be available at Los Angeles Rams home games this season, starting this Sunday, September 15 as the Rams take on the New Orleans Saints. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenleaf Foods, SPC, and its category-leading brand Lightlife Foods (“Lightlife®”), the #1 refrigerated alternative protein brand in U.S. retail, announced today that Lightlife will be the first plant-based food brand to partner with an NFL team. As part of this partnership, the Lightlife® Burger will be available at Los Angeles Rams home games this season, starting this Sunday, September 15 as the Rams take on the New Orleans Saints.

On gamedays and beyond, Lightlife plant-based protein products will be featured in the Rams Game On! Program at Albertson’s, Vons, and Pavilions. To support the program, Rams fans will have a chance to win unique prizes and experiences through a sweepstakes with Lightlife. The experience includes game tickets and pregame field passes to the LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game on December 8, and Rams autographed merchandise. For more information and to enter visit enterpromo.com/ramslightlife starting on September 13.

“Lightlife is proud to be the first-ever plant-based brand to partner with an NFL team,” said Dan Curtin, President and CEO of Greenleaf Foods. “Here at Lightlife we are committed to offering Los Angeles Rams fans a delicious plant-based option that they can enjoy from tailgate to touchdown.”

“The Los Angeles Rams strive to offer a variety of options for our fans,” said Jason Griffiths, VP of Partnerships for the Los Angeles Rams. “Partnering with Lightlife was a natural fit in enhancing gamedays for our fans.”

The Lightlife® Burger available at Rams games will feature shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomato, cheese and secret sauce on a soft potato bun. The Lightlife® Burger delivers the sensory experience consumers crave from beef but is made of plants. Unlike other plant-based burgers, the Lightlife® Burger has no GMOs, soy or gluten and is made with fewer and more familiar ingredients—such as beets and pea protein.

To kick off the partnership, Lightlife will be sampling their burger from their food truck in Rams Fan Fest prior to the Rams home opener against the Saints on September 15 as well as select subsequent games.

Fans who can’t make it to a game can find the Lightlife® Burger and other products from the new Lightlife plant-based meat line at participating grocery stores across California, including Albertson’s, Safeway, Vons and Sprouts. Created with culinary expertise and balanced nutrition, the Lightlife® Burger is the hero of a new pea protein-based product line that also includes Lightlife® Ground, Lightlife® Bratwurst Sausage, and Lightlife® Italian Sausage.

For more information on Lightlife, visit lightlife.com and follow @LightlifeFoods on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. To learn more about the Los Angeles Rams, visit therams.com.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC is committed to shaping the future of plant-based foods. Established in 2018, the Company's portfolio of leading plant-based protein brands includes Lightlife® and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™. The Company is headquartered in Chicago, and is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

About Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams—Los Angeles’ original professional sports team—stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 2018, the Los Angeles Rams won the NFC Championship and appeared in their fourth Super Bowl. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The team currently hosts games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with plans to move to a new world-class stadium at the LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, currently under construction in Inglewood, California, for the 2020 NFL season. For more information visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams’ social media channels.