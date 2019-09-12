APS Issues RFPs for Solar & Wind Energy Resources

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) issued two separate Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for solar and wind resources. These RFPs were first announced in late July and will help expand the company’s renewable energy portfolio to approximately 2,500 megawatts by 2021 – enough to power more than half a million Arizona homes.

The first RFP is seeking competitive proposals for up to 150 megawatts of APS-owned solar resources to be in service by Dec. 31, 2021. Projects must employ commercially proven technology and must be designed with the flexibility to add energy storage as a future option.

The second RFP will pursue up to 250 megawatts of wind resources to be in service as soon as possible, but no later than 2022. The company will consider both APS-owned resources, as well as those owned by third parties that would sell the output to APS under a power purchase agreement.

Both RFPs will allow commercial customers to partner with APS in support of their own sustainability and clean energy goals. For each RFP, a separate, third-party independent monitor will oversee the entire procurement process.

Information about proposal requirements and bidder registration is now available online at www.aps.com/rfp.

APS serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free, APS has one of the country’s cleanest energy portfolios, including both Palo Verde Generating Station and renewable energy. The company is also a proven leader in introducing technology and services that offer customers choice and control over their energy consumption. With headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).