Money Mart Financial Services Selects 3i Infotech’s AMLOCK to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Money Mart Financial Services, a leading financial services company in North America has selected AMLOCK, a globally acclaimed financial crime detection and management solution from 3i Infotech, to strengthen its anti-money laundering (AML) solutions strategy. AMLOCK’s comprehensive tools will assist Money Mart Financial Services to efficiently manage customer due diligence, enhance compliance processes and seamlessly identify and assess customer risk across its retail network of over 700 locations.

Money Mart chose AMLOCK for its key capabilities in sanctions screening, customer risk assessment, transaction monitoring, effective false positive management and comprehensive case management. AMLOCK ably scores in regulatory compliance with its knowledge capital in meeting regulations in over 35 countries. This is a strategic win for AMLOCK as it expands its footprint in the US.

Krish Narayanaswami, President & Global Head - Banking Products Business, 3i Infotech said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Money Mart Financial Services in reinforcing their anti-money laundering program by implementing our flagship AML solution, AMLOCK.”

Ravikanth Sama, Global Head – AML Practice, 3i Infotech added, “Leveraging our experience in AML implementations across the globe, our objective is to automate AML processes which would reduce human effort and error, and facilitate meeting regulators’ requirements to detect and report suspicious transactions. AMLOCK will help Money Mart maintain up-to-date know-your-customer (KYC) risk assessments, and precisely address the most stringent demands of the anti-money laundering lifecycle, from gathering customer and transaction information to regulatory compliance.”

Sankha Ghosh, EVP & Chief Information Officer and Ray Cliett, Chief Compliance Officer of Money Mart Financial Services added, “We selected AMLOCK for its experience in implementing AML solutions in diversified countries spread across the globe, and its domain competency in AML space. We believe that AMLOCK will help in strengthening our anti-money laundering program through automated processes which would help in customer due diligence, KYC risk assessment, efficient transaction monitoring and comprehensive case management capabilities.”

AMLOCK is an offering from 3i Infotech, a global information technology company spanning 50 countries with over 1200 customers and backed by more than 5500 employees. For more information on AMLOCK’s financial crime detection and management solution, please click here.

About 3i Infotech

3i Infotech provides comprehensive IP based software solutions & IT services, transforming businesses across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance and Enterprises. Its product offerings include Kastle® Universal Banking Suite, AMLOCK™ Financial Crime Detection & Management Solution, Premia® Core Insurance Solution, MFund® Asset Management Solution and Orion® Enterprise Resource Planning Solution (all are trademarks of 3i Infotech). A robust capability in the services domain is evident through consulting services, business optimization services and an extensive expertise in mobility, data analytics, big data, testing and application development, all of which come under the umbrella brand – AltirayTM. With a strong base of 1200+ customers and a global footprint across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, it has over 5500 employees in 24 offices.

Website: https://www.3i-infotech.com/

About Money Mart Financial Services

Money Mart Financial Services is a leading provider of financial services in North America. For 40 years, it has been committed to providing financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and business owners. Money Mart Financial Services offers long, medium, and short-term loans, check cashing services, money transfers, and prepaid debit card services. Backed by a retail network of over 700 locations and robust digital and mobile platforms, it provides access to cash and related products to help customers achieve their goals.

Website: https://www.moneymartfinancialservices.com/